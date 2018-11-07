Crafts in Cardigan – A celebration in Cardigan Market. Christmas is coming, it happens every year; we trudge round shops, trawl ebay trying to find that something special, something different. Churned out gifts from factories with no love, no enthusiasm. Well, now there is an alternative, a great celebration of crafts is happening in Cardigan Market on the 8th December.

We, the makers of bespoke gifts, that are made with passion and love invite you to not only purchase wonderful gifts for friends and family but support local, help small businesses grow, celebrate diversity and, more important, to give gifts full of thought and uniqueness.

Small makers, prolific makers, makers in wood, cloth, wool, ceramic are just a few of the things that you will find on our stalls. Welcomed with a smile, an enthusiasm for all things handmade, we want to bring back the Spirit of Christmas with crafts in Cardigan. The wonder and days of none returning of items because our handmade gifts are so awesome, so unique, that they will be treasured, remembered and loved.

Forget about the weather, forget trudging round a load of shops, we are all under one roof. Bring the family, bring your friends, spend a few hours or spend the day. We have an amazing cafe where you can grab a coffee, sandwich or meal before searching more stalls to find the perfect gifts.

With the market being closed next Christmas for a much needed renovation, we want to make this Crafts in Cardigan Christmas one to be remembered, one to bring back the sparkle and magic, one for the community and visitors alike to enjoy.

Cardigan Bay Collective personally invites you to the first of many Christmas Craft Celebrations.

Christmas Market, 8th December

Upper Floor, Cardigan Market, (behind the Guildhall)

For more information

Tel: Cilla Lewis 01239 621695

Facebook: CardiganGuildhallMarket/