#MayTheFarmbeWithYou

On May the 4th, 74 farmers, and farming related businesses took on Cows On Tour #maythefarmbewithyou #snowdonchallenge – to carry up the fibreglass farm to the top of Snowdon; a cow, calf, pig, piglet, sheep, lamb, a leek and a potato! And they did it!

Walking the Llanberris route the team started their day with a breakfast of sausages and bacon supplied by Collinsons Silos, reared by the son of one of their team, with the support of Steve Hughson from RWAS as ‘chief whip’ the group made an excellent trek up Snowdon, completing the whole trip in just over 7 hours! Our cow weighed in at over 90kg and was set into a frame to enable 8 people to carry her at any one time, provided the trail was wide enough to do so. Our farm attracted a lot of attention, with many people stopping to ask us about Cows On Tour and donating money to our charities.

The money raised will go to the RABI and the DJP Foundations. The RABI are help farming families who are struggling, financially or with ill health and the DJP Foundation are helping those with mental health issues and training others to go out into the community to raise awareness.

We would like to thank our Principal sponsors, Aberystwyth University and IBERS for their support on the day and for the Tour. We were joined by a wide variety of agricultural representatives from across the UK and there was a huge age range with the youngest supporter being 1 year old!

‘I was overwhelmed by the generosity made by so many people directly related to farming or in businesses that support our industry. Many members of the public were interested in our quest and stopped to ask about Cows On Tour and of course get a picture with the cow!

We succeeded in meeting all of our aims; we got our fibreglass farm to the summit of Snowdon, we have raised nearly £4000, so far, for our fabulous charities, RABI and DJP Foundation , and we have most certainly highlighted the farming story and what an amazing job the farming industry is doing in feeding our every growing nation.

I would like to thank everyone who was involved in making our challenge a success, and we hope to see you all on our Road Show next week!’

Matthew Shervington-Jones, Chairman Cows On Tour

The Cows On Tour roadshow – 13 -19 May – starts in Fishguard where they will be joined by many schools from the local area.

If you want to know more follow them on Facebook @cowsontour or if you are able to volunteer please drop us an email cowsontourfarms@gmail.com