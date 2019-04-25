Cows On Tour – Taking on New Heights

On the 4th May Cows On Tour will be embarking on an epic adventure to carry our entire fibre glass farm to the top of Snowdon – #Maythefarmbewithyou

Cows On Tour have 2 aims for the Snowdon Challenge:

One, to make a bold statement for agriculture, to show that as an industry we pull together and even in the face of adversity, we make things happen;

Two, to raise money for two very important charities, RABI and DPJ Foundation, who are making a big difference to farmers’ lives.

Our fibre glass farm consists of a life size cow, bull, pig, sheep, chicken, leek and a potato – every sector is covered; we have called on the farming community, to pull together and help us carry the farm to the top of Snowdon!

People joining in the challenge are asked to donate their £25 per person via our Just Giving Page – https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cowsontour?utm_term=b3K7BKwmQ

When – 4th May 2019

Where – Llanberis Route, Snowdon

Time – 7.30am

Donation – £25 per person

‘We have been amazed by the response we have received from the farming community, it is so rewarding to know that, as a community, we have each other’s backs. This is also demonstrated in the amount of people who have volunteered to help us during the Tour on 13 – 19 May’.

Matthew Shervington-Jones, Chairman Cows On Tour

To join Cows on Tour on our challenge, contact one of the team via email: cowsontourfarmers@gmail.com or on our Facebook page CowsonTour.