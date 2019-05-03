Cowbridge Farmers’ Market this Saturday, 4th May

I don’t think the weather is going to be quite as good as it was over the Easter weekend, but it looks as if it is going to be dry and sunny for this bank holiday. Definitely time to dust off the barbecue, and stock it with lots of delicious local produce. Ty Siriol has a special offer on his Pork burgers which were £4, and are now just £3 or two packs for £5. He will also have his full range of Pork Sausages. Pickeston Meats has a huge range – Lamb and Mint Burgers and Sausages, Lamb Kebabs, Minted lamb chops as well as lamb steaks. Pwllywrach have Beef Burgers, Beef Sausages and also a bit of a glut of Rump Steak, as one of the pubs we supply is closing for a few weeks for refurbishment. Madgetts also have a huge range of duck, wild boar, venison sausages and burgers. So instead of buying your barbecue supplies from the supermarket, support your local producers and have a barbecue stocked with best quality, competitively priced, fully traceable and delicious local produce.

Unfortunately now for the bad news, Billy’s Bread are unable to attend, as they have major issues with their bread oven. Lets hope they are able to fix it quickly as we all love their sourdough bread.

We do of course also have cheese, eggs, veg, fish, cakes, preserves, custard tarts, coffee, herbal teas, poultry and game etc etc.

See you Saturday

Myfanwy

Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 4th May 2019

Ty Siriol Pork

Gammon joints

Gammon steaks

Collar bacon

Fresh Pork – roasting joints, tenderloin,chops and diced

Dry cured Bacon

Handmade Sausages

Black Pudding

Elwyn’s Produce & Tynycaia Eggs

Locally grown Seasonal Veg

Free range Eggs from Tynycaia Farm

Mals Fresh Fish

Fresh Fish

Laver Bread

Tuna Steaks

Crab

The Artisan Pastry Baker

Pastel de Nata (Portugese Custard Tarts)

Quiche – meat & vegetarian

Pembrokeshire Goats

Goat Meat

Award winning Goats cheese including :

Goat Brie

Goat Blue

Goat Halloumi

Feta with Garlic & Herb

Double Trouble Coffee

Micro coffee roasters, based in Bridgend Specialising in single origin Arabica beans

Picketston Meats

New Season Welsh Lamb

Drwytho

Loose Olives

Tapenade

Harissa

Herb infused oils and vinegars

Salad Dressings

Fresh Herbs

Pwllywrach Farm

Angus Beef

Beef Dripping

Cowbridge Country Markets

Preserves – Jam, marmalade and Chutney

Honey & Lemon Curd

Freshly baked Welsh Cakes

Home baked cakes

Gluten Free baking

Tea by the Sea

Herbal Teas – inspired by Nature

Madgetts Poultry & Game

Game

Whole Chickens

Chicken portions

Fresh Duck

Duck Portions

Pigeon Breast

Venison

Wild Boar

Wild Boar bacon & sausages

Venison & sausages

Duck Eggs

