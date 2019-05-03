Cowbridge Farmers’ Market this Saturday, 4th May

I don’t think the weather is going to be quite as good as it was over the Easter weekend, but it looks as if it is going to be dry and sunny for this bank holiday. Definitely time to dust off the barbecue, and stock it with lots of delicious local produce. Ty Siriol has a special offer on his Pork burgers which were £4, and are now just £3 or two packs for £5. He will also have his full range of Pork Sausages. Pickeston Meats has a huge range – Lamb and Mint Burgers and Sausages, Lamb Kebabs, Minted lamb chops as well as lamb steaks. Pwllywrach have Beef Burgers, Beef Sausages and also a bit of a glut of Rump Steak, as one of the pubs we supply is closing for a few weeks for refurbishment. Madgetts also have a huge range of duck, wild boar, venison sausages and burgers. So instead of buying your barbecue supplies from the supermarket, support your local producers and have a barbecue stocked with best quality, competitively priced, fully traceable and delicious local produce.
Unfortunately now for the bad news, Billy’s Bread are unable to attend, as they have major issues with their bread oven. Lets hope they are able to fix it quickly as we all love their sourdough bread.
We do of course also have cheese, eggs, veg, fish, cakes, preserves, custard tarts, coffee, herbal teas, poultry and game etc etc.
See you Saturday
Myfanwy
Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 4th May 2019
- Gammon joints
- Gammon steaks
- Collar bacon
- Fresh Pork – roasting joints, tenderloin,chops and diced
- Dry cured Bacon
- Handmade Sausages
- Black Pudding
Elwyn’s Produce & Tynycaia Eggs
- Locally grown Seasonal Veg
- Free range Eggs from Tynycaia Farm
Mals Fresh Fish
- Fresh Fish
- Laver Bread
- Tuna Steaks
- Crab
The Artisan Pastry Baker
- Pastel de Nata (Portugese Custard Tarts)
- Quiche – meat & vegetarian
Pembrokeshire Goats
- Goat Meat
- Award winning Goats cheese including :
- Goat Brie
- Goat Blue
- Goat Halloumi
- Feta with Garlic & Herb
Double Trouble Coffee
- Micro coffee roasters, based in Bridgend Specialising in single origin Arabica beans
Picketston Meats
- New Season Welsh Lamb
Drwytho
- Loose Olives
- Tapenade
- Harissa
- Herb infused oils and vinegars
- Salad Dressings
- Fresh Herbs
Pwllywrach Farm
- Angus Beef
- Beef Dripping
Cowbridge Country Markets
- Preserves – Jam, marmalade and Chutney
- Honey & Lemon Curd
- Freshly baked Welsh Cakes
- Home baked cakes
- Gluten Free baking
Tea by the Sea
- Herbal Teas – inspired by Nature
- Game
- Whole Chickens
- Chicken portions
- Fresh Duck
- Duck Portions
- Pigeon Breast
- Venison
- Wild Boar
- Wild Boar bacon & sausages
- Venison & sausages
- Duck Eggs
Market Times
Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm
Market Dates
1st & 3rd Saturday Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge. CF71 7YG
4th Saturday Westbourne School, Penarth. CF64 2AJ
