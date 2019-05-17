Welsh Country

Cowbridge Farmers’ Market this Saturday, 18th May

Cowbridge Farmers' Market

Derek from Madgetts Poultry and Game has asked me to let you all know that they will have smoked duck breast this Saturday. They have a nice lot of whole chicken and ducks but only a small amount of venison and wild boar so don’t miss out. Also this week they have some wild rabbit.

It seems that Billy’s Bread have resolved their oven issue and are back in production this week.  All the usual other produce from coffee to custard tarts, lamb to laverbread, eggs to Eccles cakes, steak to sausages, and so on!
See you all Saturday

Myfanwy

Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 18th May 2019

Ty Siriol Pork

  • Gammon joints
  • Gammon steaks
  • Collar bacon
  • Fresh Pork – roasting joints, tenderloin,chops and diced
  • Dry cured Bacon
  • Handmade Sausages
  • Black Pudding

Madgetts Poultry & Game

  • Game 
  • Whole Chickens
  • Chicken portions
  • Fresh Duck
  • Duck Portions
  • Pigeon Breast
  • Venison
  • Wild Boar
  • Wild Boar bacon & sausages
  • Venison & sausages
  • Duck Eggs

Mals Fresh Fish

  • Fresh Fish
  • Laver Bread
  • Tuna Steaks
  • Crab

The Artisan Pastry Baker

  • Pastel de Nata (Portugese Custard Tarts)
  • Quiche – meat & vegetarian
  • Pasty – Beef or Vegetarian

Picketston Meats

  • New season Welsh Lamb
  • to place an order please contact Martyn on 07815 861864

Cowbridge Country Markets

  • Preserves – Jam, marmalade and Chutney
  • Honey & Lemon Curd
  • Freshly baked Welsh Cakes
  • Home baked cakes 
  • Gluten Free baking

Pwllywrach Farm

  • Angus Beef  

Tregwilym Produce

  • Hummus 
  • Pesto 
  • Jellies – delicious range including Quince

Pembrokeshire Goats

  • Award winning Goats cheese including :
  • Goat Brie
  • Goat Blue
  • Goat Halloumi
  • Feta with Garlic & Herb 

Billy’s Bread Tynycaia Eggs

  • Free range Eggs 
  • Classic  (tins & boules)
  • Spelt Oat porridge & honey 
  • Cheddar Cheese & caramelised onion
  • Special : Cheddar cheese & Wild Garlic
  • To reserve your bread
    Tel: 07854 520501
    Email: info@billysbread.co.uk 

Teifi Cheese

  • Artisan Cheeses –  including goats cheese
  • Botanical Gin
  • Sloe Gin

Double Trouble Coffee

  • Micro coffee roasters, based in Bridgend Specialising in single origin Arabica beans
  • Columbian
  • Brazilian
  • Peruvian

Tea by the Sea

  • Herbal Teas – inspired by Nature

Market Times
Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm
Market Dates
1st & 3rd Saturday  Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge. CF71 7YG
4th Saturday  Westbourne School, Penarth. CF64 2AJ

To find out more about Cowbridge Farmers Market within the Welsh Country website visit

welshcountry.co.uk/vale-glamorgan-farmers-market

Cowbridge Farmers Market is part of The Vale Farmers Market visit their website www.valefarmersmarket.com  

