Cowbridge Farmers’ Market this Saturday, 18th May

Derek from Madgetts Poultry and Game has asked me to let you all know that they will have smoked duck breast this Saturday. They have a nice lot of whole chicken and ducks but only a small amount of venison and wild boar so don’t miss out. Also this week they have some wild rabbit.

It seems that Billy’s Bread have resolved their oven issue and are back in production this week. All the usual other produce from coffee to custard tarts, lamb to laverbread, eggs to Eccles cakes, steak to sausages, and so on!

See you all Saturday

Myfanwy

Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 18th May 2019

Ty Siriol Pork

Gammon joints

Gammon steaks

Collar bacon

Fresh Pork – roasting joints, tenderloin,chops and diced

Dry cured Bacon

Handmade Sausages

Black Pudding

Madgetts Poultry & Game

Game

Whole Chickens

Chicken portions

Fresh Duck

Duck Portions

Pigeon Breast

Venison

Wild Boar

Wild Boar bacon & sausages

Venison & sausages

Duck Eggs

Mals Fresh Fish

Fresh Fish

Laver Bread

Tuna Steaks

Crab

The Artisan Pastry Baker

Pastel de Nata (Portugese Custard Tarts)

Quiche – meat & vegetarian

Pasty – Beef or Vegetarian

Picketston Meats

New season Welsh Lamb

to place an order please contact Martyn on 07815 861864

Cowbridge Country Markets

Preserves – Jam, marmalade and Chutney

Honey & Lemon Curd

Freshly baked Welsh Cakes

Home baked cakes

Gluten Free baking

Pwllywrach Farm

Angus Beef

Tregwilym Produce

Hummus

Pesto

Jellies – delicious range including Quince

Pembrokeshire Goats

Award winning Goats cheese including :

Goat Brie

Goat Blue

Goat Halloumi

Feta with Garlic & Herb

Billy’s Bread & Tynycaia Eggs

Free range Eggs

Classic (tins & boules)

Spelt Oat porridge & honey

Cheddar Cheese & caramelised onion

Special : Cheddar cheese & Wild Garlic

To reserve your bread

Tel: 07854 520501

Email: info@billysbread.co.uk

Teifi Cheese

Artisan Cheeses – including goats cheese

Botanical Gin

Sloe Gin

Double Trouble Coffee

Micro coffee roasters, based in Bridgend Specialising in single origin Arabica beans

Columbian

Brazilian

Peruvian

Tea by the Sea

Herbal Teas – inspired by Nature

Market Times

Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm

Market Dates

1st & 3rd Saturday Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge. CF71 7YG

4th Saturday Westbourne School, Penarth. CF64 2AJ

To find out more about Cowbridge Farmers Market within the Welsh Country website visit

welshcountry.co.uk/vale-glamorgan-farmers-market

Cowbridge Farmers Market is part of The Vale Farmers Market visit their website www.valefarmersmarket.com