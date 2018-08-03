Cowbridge Farmers Market Arthur Johns carpark Saturday 4th August

Cowbridge Farmers Market brings the best of local food & drink to Cowbridge this Saturday 4th August Myfanwy Edwards tells Welsh Country who is in attendance
At the Farmers’ Market we always strive to not only cut down on food miles and waste but also packaging. Most of us now use compostable food trays and are happy for people to return jars, egg trays etc. Anne from Tregwilym Produce will be trying out fully compostable pots for the Hummus. If successful, appropriate Pesto pots will follow soon.
Elwyn and The Pot & Pantry are both making a welcome return to the market after trying the markets for the first time last month, do come along and show them your support.
There are lots of great produce suitable for your summer picnics, or BBQ so why not pop along on Saturday for a browse.
Myfanwy
Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 4th August 2018
Ty Siriol Pork
- Fresh Pork – roasting joints, tenderloin,chops and diced
- Dry cured Bacon
- Handmade Sausages
- Black Pudding
Tynycaia Eggs
- Free range Eggs
Madgetts Poultry & Game
- Game
- Whole Chickens
- Chicken portions
- Fresh Duck
- Duck Portions
- Pigeon Breast
- Venison
- Wild Boar
- Wild Boar bacon & sausages
- Venison & sausages
- Duck Eggs
- Guineafowl
- Classic (tins and boules):
- Spelt Oat porridge and honey
- Cheddar cheese and caramelised onion
- This week we have 2 Specials: Pecan & Golden Raisin plus Olive with lemon and herbes de Provence
- Baguettes.
- To reserve your bread
Tel: 07854 520501
Email: info@billysbread.co.uk
Cowbridge Country Markets
- Preserves – Jam, marmalade and Chutney
- Honey
- Lemon Curd
- Freshly baked Welsh Cakes
- Home baked cakes
- Gluten Free baking
The Bryn Farm
- Welsh Lamb
Mals Fresh Fish
- Fresh Fish
- Laver Bread
- Crab
- Cockles
Pwllywrach Farm
- Angus Beef
- New Season Lamb
Elwyn’s Produce
- Locally grown Seasonal Veg
- Loose Olives
- Tapenade
- Harissa
- Herb infused oils and vinegars
- Salad Dressings
- Fresh Herbs
Tregwilym Produce
- Hummus – various flavours
- Pesto – various flavours including wild garlic
- Jellies – delicious range including Sage, Rosemary & Mint
Teifi Cheese
- Artisan Cheeses including goats cheese
- Botanical Gin
- Sloe Gin
- Range of delicious coffee roasted to order
- Coffee beans
- Course, medium & fine ground
Vale Cider
- Locally produced Cider
Glam Lamb
- Welsh Lamb
- Luxury Lamb Burgers
The Pot & Pantry
- Meat Pies
- Vegetarian Pies
- Sausage Rolls
- Pasties
- Scotch Eggs
- Savoury Pastries
Market Times
Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm
Market Dates
1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge
4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth