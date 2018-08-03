Cowbridge Farmers Market Arthur Johns carpark Saturday 4th August

Cowbridge Farmers Market brings the best of local food & drink to Cowbridge this Saturday 4th August Myfanwy Edwards tells Welsh Country who is in attendance

At the Farmers’ Market we always strive to not only cut down on food miles and waste but also packaging. Most of us now use compostable food trays and are happy for people to return jars, egg trays etc. Anne from Tregwilym Produce will be trying out fully compostable pots for the Hummus. If successful, appropriate Pesto pots will follow soon.

Elwyn and The Pot & Pantry are both making a welcome return to the market after trying the markets for the first time last month, do come along and show them your support.

There are lots of great produce suitable for your summer picnics, or BBQ so why not pop along on Saturday for a browse.

Myfanwy

Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 4th August 2018

Ty Siriol Pork

Fresh Pork – roasting joints, tenderloin,chops and diced

Dry cured Bacon

Handmade Sausages

Black Pudding

Tynycaia Eggs

Free range Eggs

Madgetts Poultry & Game

Game

Whole Chickens

Chicken portions

Fresh Duck

Duck Portions

Pigeon Breast

Venison

Wild Boar

Wild Boar bacon & sausages

Venison & sausages

Duck Eggs

Guineafowl

Billy’s Bread

Classic (tins and boules):

Spelt Oat porridge and honey

Cheddar cheese and caramelised onion

This week we have 2 Specials: Pecan & Golden Raisin plus Olive with lemon and herbes de Provence

Baguettes.

To reserve your bread

Tel: 07854 520501

Email: info@billysbread.co.uk

Cowbridge Country Markets

Preserves – Jam, marmalade and Chutney

Honey

Lemon Curd

Freshly baked Welsh Cakes

Home baked cakes

Gluten Free baking

The Bryn Farm

Welsh Lamb

Mals Fresh Fish

Fresh Fish

Laver Bread

Crab

Cockles

Pwllywrach Farm

Angus Beef

New Season Lamb

Elwyn’s Produce

Locally grown Seasonal Veg

Drwytho

Loose Olives

Tapenade

Harissa

Herb infused oils and vinegars

Salad Dressings

Fresh Herbs

Tregwilym Produce

Hummus – various flavours

Pesto – various flavours including wild garlic

Jellies – delicious range including Sage, Rosemary & Mint

Teifi Cheese

Artisan Cheeses including goats cheese

Botanical Gin

Sloe Gin

Two Dogs Coffee

Range of delicious coffee roasted to order

Coffee beans

Course, medium & fine ground

Vale Cider

Locally produced Cider

Glam Lamb

Welsh Lamb

Luxury Lamb Burgers

The Pot & Pantry

Meat Pies

Vegetarian Pies

Sausage Rolls

Pasties

Scotch Eggs

Savoury Pastries

Market Times

Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm

Market Dates

1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge

4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth