Cowbridge Farmers Market Arthur Johns carpark Saturday 4th August

cowbridge farmers mintCowbridge Farmers Market brings the best of local food & drink to Cowbridge this Saturday 4th August Myfanwy Edwards tells Welsh Country who is in attendance

At the Farmers’ Market we always strive to not only cut down on food miles and waste but also packaging.  Most of us now use compostable food trays and are happy for people to return jars, egg trays etc. Anne from Tregwilym Produce will be trying out fully compostable pots for the Hummus. If successful, appropriate Pesto pots will follow soon.
Elwyn and The Pot & Pantry are both making a welcome return to the market after trying the markets for the first time last month, do come along and show them your support.
There are lots of great produce suitable for your summer picnics, or BBQ so why not pop along on Saturday for a browse.
Myfanwy

Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 4th August 2018

Ty Siriol Pork

  • Fresh Pork – roasting joints, tenderloin,chops and diced
  • Dry cured Bacon
  • Handmade Sausages
  • Black Pudding

Tynycaia Eggs

  • Free range Eggs

Madgetts Poultry & Game

  • Game 
  • Whole Chickens
  • Chicken portions
  • Fresh Duck
  • Duck Portions
  • Pigeon Breast
  • Venison
  • Wild Boar
  • Wild Boar bacon & sausages
  • Venison & sausages
  • Duck Eggs
  • Guineafowl

cowbridge farmers breadBilly’s Bread

  • Classic  (tins and boules):
  • Spelt Oat porridge and honey
  • Cheddar cheese and caramelised onion
  • This week we have 2 Specials: Pecan & Golden Raisin plus Olive with lemon and herbes de Provence
  • Baguettes.
  • To reserve your bread
    Tel: 07854 520501
    Email: info@billysbread.co.uk

Cowbridge Country Markets

  • Preserves – Jam, marmalade and Chutney
  • Honey
  • Lemon Curd
  • Freshly baked Welsh Cakes
  • Home baked cakes 
  • Gluten Free baking

The Bryn Farm

  • Welsh Lamb

Mals Fresh Fish

  • Fresh Fish
  • Laver Bread
  • Crab
  • Cockles

Pwllywrach Farm

  • Angus Beef
  • New Season Lamb  

Elwyn’s Produce

  • Locally grown Seasonal Veg 

cowbridge farmers drwythoDrwytho

  • Loose Olives
  • Tapenade
  • Harissa
  • Herb infused oils and vinegars
  • Salad Dressings
  • Fresh Herbs

Tregwilym Produce

  • Hummus – various flavours 
  • Pesto – various flavours including wild garlic
  • Jellies – delicious range including Sage, Rosemary & Mint

Teifi Cheese

  • Artisan Cheeses including goats cheese
  • Botanical Gin
  • Sloe Gin

cowbridge farmers coffeeTwo Dogs Coffee

  • Range of delicious coffee roasted to order
  • Coffee beans
  • Course, medium & fine ground

Vale Cider

  • Locally produced Cider

Glam Lamb

  • Welsh Lamb
  • Luxury Lamb Burgers

The Pot & Pantry

  • Meat Pies
  • Vegetarian Pies 
  • Sausage Rolls
  • Pasties
  • Scotch Eggs
  • Savoury Pastries

Market Times
Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm
Market Dates
1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge
4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth