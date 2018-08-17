Cowbridge Farmers Market Saturday 18th August

Cowbridge Farmers Market is hosted by the town of Cowbridge with it’s regular Farmers Market on Saturday 18th August from 9.00am.
Organiser Myfanwy Edwards tell Welsh Country of the stalls in attendance
Cowbridge Farmers Market returns to Cowbridge on Saturday, (Tomorrow) and we have a great range of local produce for you once again. As ever the stall holders go to great lengths to ensure they are able to deliver their produce to you. Geraldine and Phil of Billys Bread, as Cardiff City season tickets holders, are off to see the first home game in the Premier league. Don’t worry they will be baking all night and setting up their stall before they head off. I will be standing in manning their stall, so I apologise in advance if I don’t have Geraldines ‘sourdough patter’ I do however know that it is all delicious!
Derek from Madgetts has asked me to let you know that he has a limited amount of Guinea Fowl, if you would like to pre order please contact him on the number listed below.
See you Saturday
Myfanwy
Bryn Farm
- Welsh Lamb
- Whole Chickens
- Chicken portions
- Fresh Duck
- Duck Portions
- Wild Boar
- Wild Boar bacon & sausages
- Pigeon & Pigeon Breasts
- Gunea Fowl
- To reserve please ring Derek on 07487 240348
Pwllywrach Farm
- Angus Beef
- Beef Dripping
- Classic (tins and boules):
- Spelt Oat porridge and honey
- Cheddar cheese and caramelised onion
- Multi Grain
- Country
- Olive with herbs de provence
- Baguettes
- This week specials: Raisin & Rosemary
- To reserve your bread
Tel: 07854 520501
Email: info@billysbread.co.uk
The Pot & Pantry
- Meat Pies
- Vegetarian Pies
- Sausage Rolls
- Pasties
- Scotch Eggs
- Savoury Pastries
Glam Lamb
- Welsh Lamb
- Luxury Lamb Burgers
- Herb Plants
- Loose Olives
- Tapenade
- Harissa
- Herb infused oils and vinegars
- Salad Dressings
Tynycaia Eggs
- Free range Eggs
Teifi Cheese
- Artisan Cheeses including goats cheese
- Botanical Gin
- Sloe Gin
Mals Fresh Fish
- Fresh Fish
- Laver Bread
- Crab
Tregwilym Produce
- Hummus – various flavours including Turmeric and Black Pepper
- Pesto – various flavours including Lemon and Parsley
- Jellies – delicious range including Mint, Sage, Rosemary, and Chilli.
Two Dogs Coffee
- Range of delicious coffee roasted to order
- Coffee beans
- Course, medium & fine ground
Cowbridge Country Markets
- Preserves – Jam, marmalade and Chutney
- Honey
- Lemon Curd
- Freshly baked Welsh Cakes
- Home baked cakes
- Gluten Free baking
Market Times
Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm
Market Dates
1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge
4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth