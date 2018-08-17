Cowbridge Farmers Market Saturday 18th August

Cowbridge Farmers Market is hosted by the town of Cowbridge with it’s regular Farmers Market on Saturday 18th August from 9.00am.

Organiser Myfanwy Edwards tell Welsh Country of the stalls in attendance

Cowbridge Farmers Market returns to Cowbridge on Saturday, (Tomorrow) and we have a great range of local produce for you once again. As ever the stall holders go to great lengths to ensure they are able to deliver their produce to you. Geraldine and Phil of Billys Bread, as Cardiff City season tickets holders, are off to see the first home game in the Premier league. Don’t worry they will be baking all night and setting up their stall before they head off. I will be standing in manning their stall, so I apologise in advance if I don’t have Geraldines ‘sourdough patter’ I do however know that it is all delicious!

Derek from Madgetts has asked me to let you know that he has a limited amount of Guinea Fowl, if you would like to pre order please contact him on the number listed below.

See you Saturday

Myfanwy

Bryn Farm

Welsh Lamb

Madgetts Poultry & Game

Whole Chickens

Chicken portions

Fresh Duck

Duck Portions

Wild Boar

Wild Boar bacon & sausages

Pigeon & Pigeon Breasts

Gunea Fowl

To reserve please ring Derek on 07487 240348

Pwllywrach Farm

Angus Beef

Beef Dripping

Billy’s Bread

Classic (tins and boules):

Spelt Oat porridge and honey

Cheddar cheese and caramelised onion

Multi Grain

Country

Olive with herbs de provence

Baguettes

This week specials: Raisin & Rosemary

To reserve your bread

Tel: 07854 520501

Email: info@billysbread.co.uk

The Pot & Pantry

Meat Pies

Vegetarian Pies

Sausage Rolls

Pasties

Scotch Eggs

Savoury Pastries

Glam Lamb

Welsh Lamb

Luxury Lamb Burgers

Drwytho

Herb Plants

Loose Olives

Tapenade

Harissa

Herb infused oils and vinegars

Salad Dressings

Tynycaia Eggs

Free range Eggs

Teifi Cheese

Artisan Cheeses including goats cheese

Botanical Gin

Sloe Gin

Mals Fresh Fish

Fresh Fish

Laver Bread

Crab

Tregwilym Produce

Hummus – various flavours including Turmeric and Black Pepper

Pesto – various flavours including Lemon and Parsley

Jellies – delicious range including Mint, Sage, Rosemary, and Chilli.

Two Dogs Coffee

Range of delicious coffee roasted to order

Coffee beans

Course, medium & fine ground

Cowbridge Country Markets

Preserves – Jam, marmalade and Chutney

Honey

Lemon Curd

Freshly baked Welsh Cakes

Home baked cakes

Gluten Free baking

Market Times

Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm

Market Dates

1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge

4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth