Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 15th June 2019

Once again the market will be full of great, seasonal local produce. Emily from Tea by the Sea will be showcasing her new ‘Superwoman Tea’ with Echinacea, astragalus, rose hip and hibiscus, it naturally supports the immune system.

The Country Markets will have lots of lovely cakes and will be cooking welsh cakes on the stall so you can buy them warm. Also as the soft fruit comes into season they will have strawberry jam and summer puddings. Nigel from Drwytho will have fresh herbs and his delicious roasted garlic and chilli dip – if you haven’t tried it yet, pop along for a taste! Martyn from Ty Siriol is bringing along some Ham joints, plus some samples of cooked ham for you all to taste – my favourite, such a versatile meat. Back by popular demand are Billy’s Bread delicious pastries – Croissants, Pain au Chocolat & Kanelbullar – yum! Finally Anne from Tregwilym Produce has a special offer on for anyone spending more than £10 anywhere on the market can buy any two of her amazing products for just £5.

So much to choose from! See you Saturday

Myfanwy

Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market

Ty Siriol Pork

Gammon joints

Gammon steaks

Collar bacon

Fresh Pork – roasting joints, tenderloin,chops and diced

Dry cured Bacon

Handmade Sausages

Madgetts Poultry & Game

Game

Whole Chickens

Chicken portions

Large Fresh Ducks

smoked duck breast

Duck Portions

Pigeon Breast

Venison

Wild Boar

Wild Boar bacon & sausages

Venison & sausages

Duck Eggs

Elwyn’s Produce & Tynycaia Eggs

Locally grown Seasonal Veg

Free range Eggs

Mals Fresh Fish

Fresh Fish

Laver Bread

Tuna Steaks

Crab

The Artisan Pastry Baker

Pastel de Nata (Portugese Custard Tarts)

Quiche – meat & vegetarian

Pasty – Beef or Vegetarian

Picketston Meats

New season Welsh Lamb

to place an order please contact Martyn on 07815 861864

Tea by the Sea

Herbal Teas – inspired by Nature

Drwytho

Fresh herbs

Loose Olives

Tapenade

Harissa

Herb infused oils and vinegars

Salad Dressings

Pwllywrach Farm

Angus Beef

Tregwilym Produce

Hummus

Pesto

Jellies – delicious range including Quince

Billy’s Bread – Artisan Sourdough Bread

Classic

Spelt, Oat porridge & honey

Cheddar cheese & caramelised onion

Special: Malted Grain

Croissants

Pain au chocolat

Kanelbullar (Scandinavian cinnamon buns)

To reserve your bread

Tel: 07854 520501

Email: info@billysbread.co.uk

Teifi Cheese

Artisan Cheeses – including goats cheese

Botanical Gin

Sloe Gin

Cowbridge Country Markets

Preserves – Jam, marmalade and Chutney

Honey & Lemon Curd

Freshly baked Welsh Cakes

Home baked cakes

Gluten Free baking

Market Times

Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm

Market Dates

1st & 3rd Saturday Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge. CF71 7YG

4th Saturday Westbourne School, Penarth. CF64 2AJ

Visit: www.valefarmersmarket.com