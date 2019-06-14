Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 15th June 2019
Once again the market will be full of great, seasonal local produce. Emily from Tea by the Sea will be showcasing her new ‘Superwoman Tea’ with Echinacea, astragalus, rose hip and hibiscus, it naturally supports the immune system.
The Country Markets will have lots of lovely cakes and will be cooking welsh cakes on the stall so you can buy them warm. Also as the soft fruit comes into season they will have strawberry jam and summer puddings. Nigel from Drwytho will have fresh herbs and his delicious roasted garlic and chilli dip – if you haven’t tried it yet, pop along for a taste! Martyn from Ty Siriol is bringing along some Ham joints, plus some samples of cooked ham for you all to taste – my favourite, such a versatile meat. Back by popular demand are Billy’s Bread delicious pastries – Croissants, Pain au Chocolat & Kanelbullar – yum! Finally Anne from Tregwilym Produce has a special offer on for anyone spending more than £10 anywhere on the market can buy any two of her amazing products for just £5.
So much to choose from! See you Saturday
Myfanwy
Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market
Ty Siriol Pork
- Gammon joints
- Gammon steaks
- Collar bacon
- Fresh Pork – roasting joints, tenderloin,chops and diced
- Dry cured Bacon
- Handmade Sausages
Madgetts Poultry & Game
- Game
- Whole Chickens
- Chicken portions
- Large Fresh Ducks
- smoked duck breast
- Duck Portions
- Pigeon Breast
- Venison
- Wild Boar
- Wild Boar bacon & sausages
- Venison & sausages
- Duck Eggs
Elwyn’s Produce & Tynycaia Eggs
- Locally grown Seasonal Veg
- Free range Eggs
Mals Fresh Fish
- Fresh Fish
- Laver Bread
- Tuna Steaks
- Crab
The Artisan Pastry Baker
- Pastel de Nata (Portugese Custard Tarts)
- Quiche – meat & vegetarian
- Pasty – Beef or Vegetarian
Picketston Meats
- New season Welsh Lamb
- to place an order please contact Martyn on 07815 861864
Tea by the Sea
- Herbal Teas – inspired by Nature
Drwytho
- Fresh herbs
- Loose Olives
- Tapenade
- Harissa
- Herb infused oils and vinegars
- Salad Dressings
Pwllywrach Farm
- Angus Beef
Tregwilym Produce
- Hummus
- Pesto
- Jellies – delicious range including Quince
Billy’s Bread – Artisan Sourdough Bread
- Classic
- Spelt, Oat porridge & honey
- Cheddar cheese & caramelised onion
- Special: Malted Grain
- Croissants
- Pain au chocolat
- Kanelbullar (Scandinavian cinnamon buns)
- To reserve your bread
Tel: 07854 520501
Email: info@billysbread.co.uk
Teifi Cheese
- Artisan Cheeses – including goats cheese
- Botanical Gin
- Sloe Gin
Cowbridge Country Markets
- Preserves – Jam, marmalade and Chutney
- Honey & Lemon Curd
- Freshly baked Welsh Cakes
- Home baked cakes
- Gluten Free baking
Market Times
Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm
Market Dates
1st & 3rd Saturday Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge. CF71 7YG
4th Saturday Westbourne School, Penarth. CF64 2AJ
Visit: www.valefarmersmarket.com