Cowbridge Farmers’ Market – Saturday 15th June 2019

Cowbridge Farmers' Market June

Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 15th June 2019

Once again the market will be full of great, seasonal  local produce. Emily from Tea by the Sea will be showcasing her new ‘Superwoman Tea’ with Echinacea, astragalus, rose hip and hibiscus, it naturally supports the immune system.

The Country Markets will have lots of lovely cakes and will be cooking welsh cakes on the stall so you can buy them warm. Also as the soft fruit comes into season they will have strawberry jam and summer puddings. Nigel from Drwytho will have fresh herbs and his delicious roasted garlic and chilli dip – if you haven’t tried it yet, pop along for a taste! Martyn from Ty Siriol is bringing along some Ham joints, plus some samples of cooked ham for you all to taste –  my favourite, such a versatile meat. Back by popular demand are Billy’s Bread delicious pastries – Croissants, Pain au Chocolat & Kanelbullar – yum! Finally Anne from Tregwilym Produce has a special offer on for anyone spending more than £10 anywhere on the market can buy any two of her amazing products for just £5.

So much to choose from! See you Saturday
Myfanwy

Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market

Ty Siriol Pork

  • Gammon joints
  • Gammon steaks
  • Collar bacon
  • Fresh Pork – roasting joints, tenderloin,chops and diced
  • Dry cured Bacon
  • Handmade Sausages

Madgetts Poultry & Game

  • Game 
  • Whole Chickens
  • Chicken portions
  • Large Fresh Ducks
  • smoked duck breast
  • Duck Portions
  • Pigeon Breast
  • Venison
  • Wild Boar
  • Wild Boar bacon & sausages
  • Venison & sausages
  • Duck Eggs

Elwyn’s Produce & Tynycaia Eggs

  • Locally grown Seasonal Veg 
  • Free range Eggs 

Mals Fresh Fish

  • Fresh Fish
  • Laver Bread
  • Tuna Steaks
  • Crab

The Artisan Pastry Baker

  • Pastel de Nata (Portugese Custard Tarts)
  • Quiche – meat & vegetarian
  • Pasty – Beef or Vegetarian

Picketston Meats

  • New season Welsh Lamb
  • to place an order please contact Martyn on 07815 861864

Tea by the Sea

  • Herbal Teas – inspired by Nature

Drwytho

  • Fresh herbs
  • Loose Olives
  • Tapenade
  • Harissa
  • Herb infused oils and vinegars
  • Salad Dressings

Pwllywrach Farm

  • Angus Beef  

Tregwilym Produce

  • Hummus 
  • Pesto 
  • Jellies – delicious range including Quince

Billy’s Bread – Artisan Sourdough Bread

  • Classic 
  • Spelt, Oat porridge & honey 
  • Cheddar cheese & caramelised onion
  • Special: Malted Grain
  • Croissants
  • Pain au chocolat 
  • Kanelbullar  (Scandinavian cinnamon buns) 
  • To reserve your bread
    Tel: 07854 520501
    Email: info@billysbread.co.uk 

 Teifi Cheese

  • Artisan Cheeses –  including goats cheese
  • Botanical Gin
  • Sloe Gin

Cowbridge Country Markets

  • Preserves – Jam, marmalade and Chutney
  • Honey & Lemon Curd
  • Freshly baked Welsh Cakes
  • Home baked cakes 
  • Gluten Free baking

Market Times
Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm
Market Dates
1st & 3rd Saturday  Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge. CF71 7YG
4th Saturday  Westbourne School, Penarth. CF64 2AJ

Visit: www.valefarmersmarket.com

