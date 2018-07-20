Cowbridge Farmers Market 21st July, 2018

Cowbridge Farmers Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm at Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge Saturday 21st July
Mafanwy Edwards tells Welsh Country about this weeks’ market
Delighted to be welcoming two new stalls to the Cowbridge Farmers Market this week, as well as welcoming back some old favourites. Those of you who come to The Cowbridge Food Assembly will already be familiar with Elwyn and his fantastic locally produced veg. All grown in either Llandough or St Donats, without the use of fertilisers or pesticides, and hand picked the evening before the market.
Also new this week is The Pot & Pantry from Llantrisant with their delicious range of pies, pasties,scotch eggs and sausage rolls.
Returning after a break are Rob & Jan Rees of The Bryn Farm with their New Season Lamb and Anne from Tregwilym Produce has a lovely selection of jellies to accompany your ‘alfresco’ dining – Mint, Sage, Rosemary, and Chilli. Also a different and delicious range of Pesto (including Lemon and Parsley) and Hummus (including Turmeric and Black Pepper) to tempt your taste buds all at Cowbridge Farmers Market !
Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 21st July 2018
Bryn Farm
- Welsh Lamb
Madgetts Poultry & Game
- Whole Chickens
- Chicken portions
- Fresh Duck
- Duck Portions
- Wild Boar
- Wild Boar bacon & sausages
- Pigeon & Pigeon Breasts
Pwllywrach Farm
- Angus Beef
- Beef Dripping
Billy’s Bread
- Classic (tins and boules):
- Spelt Oat porridge and honey
- Cheddar cheese and caramelised onion
- Malted Grain
- Baguettes
- This week specials: Raisin & Rosemary
- To reserve your bread
Tel: 07854 520501
Email: info@billysbread.co.uk
The Pot & Pantry
- Meat Pies
- Vegetarian Pies
- Sausage Rolls
- Pasties
- Scotch Eggs
- Savoury Pastries
Two Dogs Coffee
- Range of delicious coffee roasted to order
- Coffee beans
- Course, medium & fine ground
Glam Lamb
- Welsh Lamb
- Luxury Lamb Burgers
- Locally grown Seasonal Veg
Drwytho
- Herb Plants
- Loose Olives
- Tapenade
- Harissa
- Herb infused oils and vinegars
- Salad Dressings
Tynycaia Eggs
- Free range Eggs
Teifi Cheese
- Artisan Cheeses including goats cheese
- Botanical Gin
- Sloe Gin
Mals Fresh Fish
- Fresh Fish
- Laver Bread
- Crab
Tregwilym Produce
- Hummus – various flavours including Turmeric and Black Pepper
- Pesto – various flavours including Lemon and Parsley
- Jellies – delicious range including Mint, Sage, Rosemary, and Chilli.
Blooming Tasty
Selection of Vegan products
- Welsh cakes
- Chocolate chip Welsh cakes
- Carrot cake
- Double chocolate brownies
- Flapjack
- Fruitcake
- Spicy sweet potato and courgette fritters,
Market Times
Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm
Market Dates
1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge
4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth
To find out more go to www.valefarmersmarket.com