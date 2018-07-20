Cowbridge Farmers Market 21st July, 2018

Cowbridge Farmers Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm at Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge Saturday 21st July

Mafanwy Edwards tells Welsh Country about this weeks’ market

Delighted to be welcoming two new stalls to the Cowbridge Farmers Market this week, as well as welcoming back some old favourites. Those of you who come to The Cowbridge Food Assembly will already be familiar with Elwyn and his fantastic locally produced veg. All grown in either Llandough or St Donats, without the use of fertilisers or pesticides, and hand picked the evening before the market.

Also new this week is The Pot & Pantry from Llantrisant with their delicious range of pies, pasties,scotch eggs and sausage rolls.

Returning after a break are Rob & Jan Rees of The Bryn Farm with their New Season Lamb and Anne from Tregwilym Produce has a lovely selection of jellies to accompany your ‘alfresco’ dining – Mint, Sage, Rosemary, and Chilli. Also a different and delicious range of Pesto (including Lemon and Parsley) and Hummus (including Turmeric and Black Pepper) to tempt your taste buds all at Cowbridge Farmers Market !

Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 21st July 2018

Bryn Farm

Welsh Lamb

Madgetts Poultry & Game

Whole Chickens

Chicken portions

Fresh Duck

Duck Portions

Wild Boar

Wild Boar bacon & sausages

Pigeon & Pigeon Breasts

Pwllywrach Farm

Angus Beef

Beef Dripping

Billy’s Bread

Classic (tins and boules):

Spelt Oat porridge and honey

Cheddar cheese and caramelised onion

Malted Grain

Baguettes

This week specials: Raisin & Rosemary

To reserve your bread

Tel: 07854 520501

Email: info@billysbread.co.uk

The Pot & Pantry

Meat Pies

Vegetarian Pies

Sausage Rolls

Pasties

Scotch Eggs

Savoury Pastries

Two Dogs Coffee

Range of delicious coffee roasted to order

Coffee beans

Course, medium & fine ground

Glam Lamb

Welsh Lamb

Luxury Lamb Burgers

Elwyn’s Produce

Locally grown Seasonal Veg

Drwytho

Herb Plants

Loose Olives

Tapenade

Harissa

Herb infused oils and vinegars

Salad Dressings

Tynycaia Eggs

Free range Eggs

Teifi Cheese

Artisan Cheeses including goats cheese

Botanical Gin

Sloe Gin

Mals Fresh Fish

Fresh Fish

Laver Bread

Crab

Tregwilym Produce

Hummus – various flavours including Turmeric and Black Pepper

Pesto – various flavours including Lemon and Parsley

Jellies – delicious range including Mint, Sage, Rosemary, and Chilli.

Blooming Tasty

Selection of Vegan products

Welsh cakes

Chocolate chip Welsh cakes

Carrot cake

Double chocolate brownies

Flapjack

Fruitcake

Spicy sweet potato and courgette fritters,

Market Times

Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm

Market Dates

1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge

4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth

To find out more go to www.valefarmersmarket.com