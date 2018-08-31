Cowbridge Farmers Market 1st September

Cowbridge Farmers Market is hosted by the town of Cowbridge with it’s regular Farmers Market on Saturday 1st September from 9.00am.

Organiser Myfanwy Edwards tell Welsh Country of the stalls in attendance

“September days are here but still with some summer weather and the promise of autumn’s best! With an R in the month Pork comes into its own, and Martyn from Ty Siriol has Gammon joints, steaks and collar bacon for you this week. I’m afraid the field mushrooms have gone as quickly as they came, but Elwyn has some amazing veg on offer. Lots and lots of great produce for you to choose, from coffe to cider, jams to cakes, bread to beef, pies to poultry, cheese to olives, fish to lamb.

Why not pop in for a browse.”

Myfanwy

Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 1st September 2018

Ty Siriol Pork

Gammon joints

Gammon steaks

Collar bacon

Fresh Pork – roasting joints, tenderloin,chops and diced

Dry cured Bacon

Handmade Sausages

Black Pudding

Tynycaia Eggs

Free range Eggs

Madgetts Poultry & Game

Game

Whole Chickens

Chicken portions

Fresh Duck

Duck Portions

Pigeon Breast

Venison

Wild Boar

Wild Boar bacon & sausages

Venison & sausages

Duck Eggs

Guineafowl

Billy’s Bread

Classic (tins and boules):

Spelt Oat porridge and honey

Cheddar cheese and caramelised onion

Olive with lemon and herbes de Provence

Multi Seeded

Billy’s Country Loaf

Baguettes.

To reserve your bread

Tel: 07854 520501

Email: info@billysbread.co.uk

Cowbridge Country Markets

Preserves – Jam, marmalade and Chutney

Honey

Lemon Curd

Freshly baked Welsh Cakes

Home baked cakes

Gluten Free baking

Mals Fresh Fish

Fresh Fish

Laver Bread

Crab

Cockles

Pwllywrach Farm

Angus Beef

Elwyn’s Produce

Locally grown Seasonal Veg

Drwytho

Loose Olives

Tapenade

Harissa

Herb infused oils and vinegars

Salad Dressings

Fresh Herbs

Tregwilym Produce

Hummus – various flavours

Pesto – various flavours including wild garlic

Jellies – delicious range including Sage, Rosemary & Mint

Teifi Cheese

Artisan Cheeses including goats cheese

Botanical Gin

Sloe Gin

Two Dogs Coffee

Range of delicious coffee roasted to order

Coffee beans

Course, medium & fine ground

Vale Cider

Locally produced Cider

Glam Lamb

Welsh Lamb

Luxury Lamb Burgers

The Pot & Pantry

Meat Pies

Vegetarian Pies

Sausage Rolls

Pasties

Scotch Eggs

Savoury Pastries

The Bryn Farm

Welsh Lamb

Market Times

Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm

Market Dates

Cowbridge Farmers Market

1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge

Penarth Farmers Market

4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth

For more information visit the Vale of Glamorgan Farmerts Market Website www.valefarmersmarket.com