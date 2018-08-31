Cowbridge Farmers Market 1st September

Cowbridge Farmers Market is hosted by the town of Cowbridge with it’s regular Farmers Market on Saturday 1st September from 9.00am.
Organiser Myfanwy Edwards tell Welsh Country of the stalls in attendance
“September days are here but still with some summer weather and the promise of autumn’s best! With an R in the month Pork comes into its own, and Martyn from Ty Siriol has Gammon joints, steaks and collar bacon for you this week. I’m afraid the field mushrooms have gone as quickly as they came, but Elwyn has some amazing veg on offer. Lots and lots of great produce for you to choose, from coffe to cider, jams to cakes, bread to beef, pies to poultry, cheese to olives, fish to lamb.
Why not pop in for a browse.”
Myfanwy
Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 1st September 2018
Ty Siriol Pork
- Gammon joints
- Gammon steaks
- Collar bacon
- Fresh Pork – roasting joints, tenderloin,chops and diced
- Dry cured Bacon
- Handmade Sausages
- Black Pudding
Tynycaia Eggs
- Free range Eggs
Madgetts Poultry & Game
- Game
- Whole Chickens
- Chicken portions
- Fresh Duck
- Duck Portions
- Pigeon Breast
- Venison
- Wild Boar
- Wild Boar bacon & sausages
- Venison & sausages
- Duck Eggs
- Guineafowl
- Classic (tins and boules):
- Spelt Oat porridge and honey
- Cheddar cheese and caramelised onion
- Olive with lemon and herbes de Provence
- Multi Seeded
- Billy’s Country Loaf
- Baguettes.
- To reserve your bread
Tel: 07854 520501
Email: info@billysbread.co.uk
Cowbridge Country Markets
- Preserves – Jam, marmalade and Chutney
- Honey
- Lemon Curd
- Freshly baked Welsh Cakes
- Home baked cakes
- Gluten Free baking
Mals Fresh Fish
- Fresh Fish
- Laver Bread
- Crab
- Cockles
Pwllywrach Farm
- Angus Beef
Elwyn’s Produce
- Locally grown Seasonal Veg
Drwytho
- Loose Olives
- Tapenade
- Harissa
- Herb infused oils and vinegars
- Salad Dressings
- Fresh Herbs
Tregwilym Produce
- Hummus – various flavours
- Pesto – various flavours including wild garlic
- Jellies – delicious range including Sage, Rosemary & Mint
Teifi Cheese
- Artisan Cheeses including goats cheese
- Botanical Gin
- Sloe Gin
Two Dogs Coffee
- Range of delicious coffee roasted to order
- Coffee beans
- Course, medium & fine ground
Vale Cider
- Locally produced Cider
Glam Lamb
- Welsh Lamb
- Luxury Lamb Burgers
The Pot & Pantry
- Meat Pies
- Vegetarian Pies
- Sausage Rolls
- Pasties
- Scotch Eggs
- Savoury Pastries
The Bryn Farm
- Welsh Lamb
Market Times
Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm
Market Dates
Cowbridge Farmers Market
1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge
Penarth Farmers Market
4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth
For more information visit the Vale of Glamorgan Farmerts Market Website www.valefarmersmarket.com