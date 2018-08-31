Welsh Country

Cowbridge Farmers Market 1st September

cowbridge farmers market ty siriolCowbridge Farmers Market is hosted by the town of Cowbridge with  it’s regular Farmers Market on Saturday 1st September from 9.00am.

Organiser Myfanwy Edwards tell Welsh Country of the stalls in attendance

“September days are here but still with some summer weather and the promise of  autumn’s best! With an R in the month Pork comes into its own, and Martyn from Ty Siriol has Gammon joints, steaks and collar bacon for you this week. I’m afraid the field mushrooms have gone as quickly as they came, but  Elwyn has some amazing veg on offer. Lots and lots of great produce for you to choose,  from coffe to cider, jams to cakes, bread to beef, pies to poultry, cheese to olives, fish to lamb.
Why not pop in for a browse.”
Myfanwy

Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 1st September 2018

Ty Siriol Pork

  • Gammon joints
  • Gammon steaks
  • Collar bacon
  • Fresh Pork – roasting joints, tenderloin,chops and diced
  • Dry cured Bacon
  • Handmade Sausages
  • Black Pudding

Tynycaia Eggs

  • Free range Eggs

Madgetts Poultry & Game

  • Game 
  • Whole Chickens
  • Chicken portions
  • Fresh Duck
  • Duck Portions
  • Pigeon Breast
  • Venison
  • Wild Boar
  • Wild Boar bacon & sausages
  • Venison & sausages
  • Duck Eggs
  • Guineafowl

cowbridge farmers bread Billy’s Bread

  • Classic  (tins and boules):
  • Spelt Oat porridge and honey
  • Cheddar cheese and caramelised onion
  • Olive with lemon and herbes de Provence
  • Multi Seeded
  • Billy’s Country Loaf
  • Baguettes.
  • To reserve your bread
    Tel: 07854 520501
    Email: info@billysbread.co.uk

Cowbridge Country Markets

  • Preserves – Jam, marmalade and Chutney
  • Honey
  • Lemon Curd
  • Freshly baked Welsh Cakes
  • Home baked cakes 
  • Gluten Free baking

Mals Fresh Fish

  • Fresh Fish
  • Laver Bread
  • Crab
  • Cockles

Pwllywrach Farm

  • Angus Beef  

Elwyn’s Produce

  • Locally grown Seasonal Veg 

Drwytho

  • Loose Olives
  • Tapenade
  • Harissa
  • Herb infused oils and vinegars
  • Salad Dressings
  • Fresh Herbs

Tregwilym Produce

  • Hummus – various flavours 
  • Pesto – various flavours including wild garlic
  • Jellies – delicious range including Sage, Rosemary & Mint

Teifi Cheese

  • Artisan Cheeses including goats cheese
  • Botanical Gin
  • Sloe Gin

Two Dogs Coffee

  • Range of delicious coffee roasted to order
  • Coffee beans
  • Course, medium & fine ground

Vale Cider

  • Locally produced Cider

Glam Lamb

  • Welsh Lamb
  • Luxury Lamb Burgers

The Pot & Pantry

  • Meat Pies
  • Vegetarian Pies 
  • Sausage Rolls
  • Pasties
  • Scotch Eggs
  • Savoury Pastries

The Bryn Farm

  • Welsh Lamb

Market Times
Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm
Market Dates

Cowbridge Farmers Market
1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge

Penarth Farmers Market
4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth

For more information visit the Vale of Glamorgan Farmerts Market Website www.valefarmersmarket.com