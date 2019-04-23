Competition to win two adult tickets for Smallholding and Countryside Festival

The Smallholding and Countryside Festival at the Royal Welsh showground on 18th & 19th May 2019

Welsh Country has 2 adult etickets for this superb event to give away to one lucky winner in an easy to enter competition draw (see below as to how to enter)

The Smallholding and Countryside Festival is a weekend-long event, with smallholders and those who have a love of the outdoors at its heart.

With an emphasis on celebrating smallholding and rural life, the festival will be packed full of displays, interactive activities and experiences for those of you, like us, who like nothing better than being outside and getting active.



If that sounds like you, then the festival’s Country Life area will be right up your street!

Remember Welsh Country has 2 adult etickets for this superb event to give away to one lucky winner in an easy to enter competition draw (see below as to how to enter)

Or maybe you’d like to try your hand at some other outdoor sport, such as cycling, caving, climbing, footgolf, or even some British Army fitness challenges.



Perhaps you’d like to take part in Royal Welsh Trail Running Festival on the Saturday (18 May). There is a series of races for all abilities ranging from a toddler trail, family run, 3K trail and a challenging 10K trail – all taking in the stunning surroundings of the showground and the local countryside. Remember, race entry fees include free entry into the festival.

All a bit too strenuous? Why not have a go and learn some circus skills or try your hand at gold panning, bee keeping or ferret handling!



Remember Welsh Country has 2 adult etickets for this superb event to give away to one lucky winner in an easy to enter competition draw (see below as to how to enter). You don’t need dogged determination to get tickets if you win.

Maybe dogs are more your thing… the Welsh Premier Open Dog Show is held at the festival all weekend with the opportunity to see thousands of dogs competing for a chance to qualify for Crufts. You can even bring your own beloved dog along to the event and see how they get on in our have-a-go dog agility course. The BASC team will be on hand at their stand to offer you some hints and tips on dog training, if needed!

For those of you who enjoy the outdoors but are not feeling up to putting yourself through your paces, why not grab yourself a drink from our street food area and sit back and enjoy listening to the live musical performances in the bandstand or the relaxing tales from our storyteller. Or take a step back in time and enjoy watching the Woodville Medieval Re-enactment Group with their combat and archery display, spoon and peg making and weaving, lace and cooking demonstrations.



“As a celebration of smallholding and rural life, the Smallholding and Countryside Festival has those who have a love of the countryside and outdoor activities at the heart of the event.” explains Kay Spencer, Festival Director. “With a wealth of have-a-go activities and loads of ideas to take away and try at home, there is something for everyone to enjoy at the festival.”



The Smallholding and Countryside Festival takes place at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells on 18 and 19 May and is a fantastic weekend-long celebration of smallholding and rural life.



The event is packed full of interesting things to see and do, live music, country sports, livestock, competitions, food and drink, shopping, demonstrations and fun, have-a-go activities… the perfect day out for all.

Buy your e-tickets for the Smallholding and Countryside Festival online now. For more information visit www.rwas.wales

To win the completion for 2 free adult tickets for the Royal Welsh Smallholding and Countryside Festival either

Share or like this post on the Welsh Country Facebook Page

or

Retweet or like this post on the Welsh Country Twitter feed

or

Email comp@welshcountry.co.uk with Smallhoilding in the subject box

The closing date for entries is midnight on 9th May

The winner will be informed on the 10th May & their name (only) will be published across Welsh Country digital platforms on the same day.

Please note that the winning tickets will be etickets so please ensure you have either a printer or a smart phone so that you can receive and use your winning tickets

For more about Royal Welsh Agricultural Society and it’s shows within Welsh Country go to www.welshcountry.co.uk/royal-welsh-agriculture-show