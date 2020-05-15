Coffee Break

Click the full screen icon () in the toolbar above…or you can read the feature below.
Crosswords
Use the clues given above the crosswords to fill in the answers and complete the grids as best as you can.
|1.
|ACROSS
1 Assortment (7)
5 Group of insects (5)
8 Large herbivorous mammal (5)
9 Pagan (7)
10 Unfeigned (7)
11 Ledge (5)
12 Lifted (6)
14 Appraise (6)
17 Notions (5)
19 Fruit (7)
21 Direction (7)
22 Taut or rigid (5)
24 Days of the month (5)
25 Embroiled (7)
|DOWN
1 Chart (3)
2 Inert gas (5)
3 Dissimilar (7)
4 Reverberated (6)
5 Photos (5)
6 Attain (7)
7 Public declaration (9)
10 Decorated food (9)
13 Imprecise (7)
15 Abridge (7)
16 Captured (6)
18 Secret agents (5)
20 Invalidate (5)
23 Conclusion (3)
|2.
|ACROSS
1 Anteater (8)
4 Parts of a play (4)
8 Unfathomable (7)
10 Declare invalid (5)
11 Permit (5)
12 Mariner (7)
13 Denunciation (6)
15 Polar region (6)
19 Amalgamated (7)
21 Publish (5)
23 Din (5)
24 Aromatic herb (7)
25 Hazard (4)
26 Edible snail (8)
|DOWN
1 Intransigent (7)
2 Majestic (5)
3 Gusto (6)
5 Devise or invent (7)
6 Storage towers (5)
7 Cab (4)
9 Darned (5)
14 Dried grapes (7)
16 Salary increase (5)
17 Cigar (7)
18 Detestable (6)
19 Relating to an arm bone (5)
20 Notion (4)
22 Vernacular (5)
|
Suduko
The goal of Sudoku is to fill in a 9 x 9 grid with numbers so that each column, row, and 3 x 3 section contain the numbers between 1 to 9. Your task is to use logic to fill in the missing numbers and complete the grid.
|1.
|2.
