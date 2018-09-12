Christmas on the Welsh Coast just imagine escaping this christmastime to the welsh coast. Make it a reality staying in a luxurious contemporary art hotel or spectacular 12th century castle

For a relaxed and refreshing festive break, choose AA Hotel of the Year Wales 2017-2018, Twr y Felin, located in Britain’s smallest city, St Davids; or for an unforgettable retreat, choose romantic Roch Castle (shown above) , which sits high above the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

Boutique bedrooms, indulgent lounges and fine dining at two Rosette Blas Restaurant accompany the Warm Welsh Welcome, while the location is exceptional, just a few minutes from picturesque, empty beaches and world renowned coast path.

Our Christmas Celebration Escape will be filled with delicious drink, fabulous food and yuletide cheer. Stay for three nights and enjoy two, three course à la carte dinners, Mulled Wine, Mince Pies, Christmas Carols, Champagne Reception and a deliciously seasonal Four Course Christmas Day Lunch.

If you prefer to get away for the New Year, then the two-night New Year Celebration is the perfect choice to ring in 2019. The sophisticated experience will include a three course à la carte dinner and of course a New Year’s Eve Champagne Reception, followed by an indulgent Six Course Dinner.

Twr y Felin (shown here), is a former windmill and Wales’ first contemporary art hotel, with over 100 pieces of specially commissioned art, inspired by the St Davids peninsula and Pembrokeshire. Meticulously restored and extended, featuring contemporary design throughout, the hotel is now home to 21 bedrooms including two unique suites.

Blas Restaurant, features fresh locally sourced produce under head chef Simon Coe. Meaning ‘Taste’ in Welsh, Blas offers a menu influenced by the season and locality and champions produce sourced from predominantly Pembrokeshire and Welsh suppliers, as well as foraged ingredients from the surrounding countryside and coast.

Roch Castle sits high on a volcanic rocky outcrop and delivers panoramic views of St Brides Bay and the Preseli Hills. With just six characteristic bedrooms the castle offers a truly unique experience and the perfect place to spend your festive break.

Complimentary transfers to Twr y Felin Hotel are available for guests staying at Roch Castle, at set times.

Twr y Felin is AA Hotel of the Year Wales 2017 – 2018 and a Visit Wales Gold Award Hotel. Roch Castle won Best Serviced Accommodation at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2017 and has been recognised as Best Bed and Breakfast for Wales National Tourism Awards 2018.

VIEW THE BROCHURE

More details including prices follow:



Twr y Felin Hotel is located in St Davids, along with sister property AA Five Star Gold Guest Accommodation Penrhiw Priory. Roch Castle is located just seven miles away, forming a trio of luxury bed and breakfast or exclusive stay properties on the Pembrokeshire coast.

The Christmas Celebration Escape includes:

Three nights luxury accommodation at Twr y Felin Hotel or Roch Castle

Breakfast each morning, WiFi, parking and VAT

Two, three course à la carte dinners at two Rosette Blas Restaurant, Twr y Felin Hotel

Christmas Eve, Mulled Wine, Mince Pies and Christmas Carols in Oriel Lounge,

Twr y Felin Hotel

Christmas Day Champagne Reception, Twr y Felin Hotel

Four Course Christmas Day Lunch at two Rosette Blas Restaurant, Twr y Felin Hotel

Complimentary transfers are available for Roch Castle guests at set times

Your three night Christmas Celebration Escape starts from:

£765 at Twr y Felin Hotel | £805 at Roch Castle – per room

The New Year Celebration includes:

Two nights luxury accommodation at Twr y Felin Hotel or Roch Castle

Breakfast each morning, WiFi, parking and VAT

One, three course à la carte dinner at two Rosette Blas Restaurant, Twr y Felin Hotel

New Year’s Eve Champagne Reception, Twr y Felin Hotel

Six Course New Year’s Eve Dinner at two Rosette Blas Restaurant, Twr y Felin Hotel

Your New Year Celebration starts from:

£555 at Twr y Felin Hotel | £675 at Roch Castle – per room

For more information about Twr y Felin, Blas restaurant or Roch Castle within this website go to

welshcountry.co.uk/twr-y-felin-hotel/

welshcountry.co.uk/blas-restaurant-twr-y-felin-hotel/

welshcountry.co.uk/roch-castle/

Or to directly book online: www.twryfelinhotel.com/booking | www.rochcastle.com/booking

Telephone: +44 (0)1437 725 555 | +44 (0)1437 725 566

Email: stay@twryfelinhotel.com | stay@rochastle.com