Christmas at the Plough Rhosmaen 2018

Christmas comes but once a year but at The Plough it starts on December 1st.

The Plough is an ideal venue in which to gather your work colleagues, friends and family to try something a little different during this Festive season.

Welsh Country is told all about the Plough’s festive offering for 2018

We will be hosting Christmas parties and casino nights each weekend in December, where you can relax in good company and enjoy a delicious 3 course meal from our Seasonal menu, followed by a night of celebration, making a bet or two on the black jack or roulette tables and dancing into the early hours.

If you prefer a slightly quieter approach to celebrating, a festive menu is available without the Casino, music and dancing on week nights.

Festive lunches are the perfect way to celebrate with colleagues, friends and family this Christmas season. Let us ease the pressure, giving you more time to relax and enjoy your precious time shared in good company. Indulge in a festive lunch at our four star award winning restaurant.

Why not let us take the stress out of the days itself day by dining with us in a comfortable relaxing atmosphere, enjoying time with your family, safe in the knowledge that you are in the hands of the experts.

Christmas Lunches

Festive lunches are the perfect way to celebrate with colleagues, friends and family this Christmas season. Let us ease the pressure, giving you more time to relax and enjoy your precious time shared in good company. Indulge in a festive lunch at our four star award winning restaurant from just £19.00 for two courses.

Festive Party Nights

Christmas Party Nights

Round up your work colleagues, friends and family and try something a little different this year in the run up to Christmas. Each weekend in December the Plough will be hosting its Festive Party nights where you can relax in good company and enjoy a delicious three course meal from our Christmas menu, followed by a Casino and Disco evenings. Click to view our Christmas Party menu.

Casino Nights with black jack, roulette and disco £35.00 per guest

December 8th, 14th & 15th 2018

includes a complementary festive cocktail

Disco only nights £26.00 per guest

December 1st & 7th 2018

includes a complementary festive cocktail

Christmas Day

Why not let us take the stress out of the day itself by dining with us in a comfortable relaxing atmosphere, enjoying time with your family, safe in the knowledge that you are in the hands of the experts. Experience our creative seven course menu at £95.00 per person.

Children at a reduced rate depending on age.

Christmas Vouchers

Looking for that perfect Christmas present? The Plough Gift Vouchers are an ideal present this festive season. You can purchase any amount as a gift and they are valid for a full year. Contact reception to purchase today: 01558 823431.

Party & Stay

Treat yourself to a stay this festive season in our luxurious hotel. There is no need to worry about travelling home and you can enjoy a traditional Welsh breakfast the following morning. £50 per guest sharing a double room.

For more information on our special offers, please visit our website: ploughrhosmaen.com email us on offers@ploughrhosmaen.com or call us on 01558 823431.

For more about The Plough Rhosmaen within Welsh Country go to welshcountry.co.uk/the-plough-inn