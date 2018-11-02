Christmas Cakes & Quince Jelly at Cowbridge

Christmas Cakes & Quince Jelly feature at the Farmers Market in Cowbridge this Saturday.

Myfanwy Edwards tells Welsh Country about the Farmers Market in Cowbridge this Saturday 3rd November.

“Once again I can promise you lots of amazing local produce! This week Anne from Tregwilym Produce will have her famous Christmas cakes, and also her Quince Jelly. Nigel from Drwytho has his new Roasted garlic and chilli dip, you really must give this one a try – its delicious! We have the full range from Bread to Beef, Coffee to Custard Tarts, Bacon to Fish, Cheese to lamb plus lots more besides. Please see the full list below, don’t forget you can pre order any of the produce, just contact the producers directly and they will keep it for you.

Why not pop in for a browse.”

Myfanwy

Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 3rd November 2018

Ty Siriol Pork

Gammon joints

Gammon steaks

Collar bacon

Fresh Pork – roasting joints, tenderloin,chops and diced

Dry cured Bacon

Handmade Sausages

Black Pudding

Madgetts Poultry & Game

Game

Whole Chickens

Chicken portions

Fresh Duck

Duck Portions

Pigeon Breast

Venison

Wild Boar

Wild Boar bacon & sausages

Venison & sausages

Duck Eggs

Pwllywrach Farm

Angus Beef

Elwyn’s Produce & Tynycaia Eggs

Locally grown Seasonal Veg

Free range Eggs

Cowbridge Country Markets

Preserves – Jam, marmalade and Chutney

Honey & Lemon Curd

Freshly baked Welsh Cakes

Home baked cakes

Gluten Free baking

Mals Fresh Fish

Fresh Fish

Laver Bread

Crab

Cockles

The Artisan Pastry Baker

Pastel de Nata (Portugese Custard Tarts)

Quiche – meat & vegetarian

The Bryn Farm

Welsh Lamb

Drwytho

Loose Olives

Tapenade

Harissa

Herb infused oils and vinegars

Salad Dressings

Tregwilym Produce

Hummus – various flavours

Pesto – various flavours

Jellies – delicious range including Quince

Christmas Cakes

Vale Cider

Locally produced Cider

Cider Vinegar

AppleJuice

Glam Lamb

Welsh Lamb

Luxury Lamb Burgers

Billy’s Bread

Classic (tins and boules):

Spelt Oat porridge and honey

Cheddar cheese and caramelised onion

New delicious healthy Chia & Linseed (my new favourite!)

Pecan & Golden Raisin with honey

Sourdough Baguettes

delicious hand made Croissants

To reserve your bread

Tel: 07854 520501

Email: info@billysbread.co.uk

Teifi Cheese

Artisan Cheeses – including goats cheese

Botanical Gin

Sloe Gin

Two Dogs Coffee

Range of delicious coffee roasted to order

Coffee beans

Course, medium & fine ground

Market Times

Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm

Market Dates

1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge

4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth

So for your Christmas Cake & Quince jelly visit Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge this Saturday 3rd November 2018



To find out more about Cowbridge Farmers Market within the Welsh Country website visit

welshcountry.co.uk/vale-glamorgan-farmers-market

Cowbridge Farmers Market is part of The Vale Farmers Market visit their website www.valefarmersmarket.com