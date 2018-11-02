Welsh Country

Christmas Cakes & Quince Jelly at Cowbridge

Christmas Cakes & Quince Jelly at Cowbridge

christmas cake cowbridge farmers marketChristmas Cakes & Quince Jelly feature at the Farmers Market in Cowbridge this Saturday.

Myfanwy Edwards tells Welsh Country about the Farmers Market in Cowbridge this Saturday 3rd November.

“Once again I can promise you lots of amazing local produce! This week Anne from Tregwilym Produce will have her famous Christmas cakes, and also her Quince Jelly. Nigel from Drwytho has his new Roasted garlic and chilli dip, you really must give this one a try – its delicious! We have the full range from Bread to Beef, Coffee to Custard Tarts, Bacon to Fish, Cheese to lamb plus lots more besides. Please see the full list below, don’t forget you can pre order any of the produce, just contact the producers directly and they will keep it for you. 
Why not pop in for a browse.”
Myfanwy

Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 3rd November 2018 

Ty Siriol Pork

  • Gammon joints
  • Gammon steaks
  • Collar bacon
  • Fresh Pork – roasting joints, tenderloin,chops and diced
  • Dry cured Bacon
  • Handmade Sausages
  • Black Pudding

Madgetts Poultry & Game

  • Game 
  • Whole Chickens
  • Chicken portions
  • Fresh Duck
  • Duck Portions
  • Pigeon Breast
  • Venison
  • Wild Boar
  • Wild Boar bacon & sausages
  • Venison & sausages
  • Duck Eggs

Pwllywrach Farm

  • Angus Beef  

Elwyn’s Produce & Tynycaia Eggs

  • Locally grown Seasonal Veg 
  • Free range Eggs

Cowbridge Country Markets

  • Preserves – Jam, marmalade and Chutney
  • Honey & Lemon Curd
  • Freshly baked Welsh Cakes
  • Home baked cakes 
  • Gluten Free baking

Mals Fresh Fish

  • Fresh Fish
  • Laver Bread
  • Crab
  • Cockles

The Artisan Pastry Baker

  • Pastel de Nata (Portugese Custard Tarts)
  • Quiche – meat & vegetarian

The Bryn Farm

  • Welsh Lamb

christmas cake dips drwythoDrwytho

  • Loose Olives
  • Tapenade
  • Harissa
  • Herb infused oils and vinegars
  • Salad Dressings

Tregwilym Produce

  • Hummus – various flavours 
  • Pesto – various flavours 
  • Jellies – delicious range including Quince
  • Christmas Cakes

Vale Cider

  • Locally produced Cider
  • Cider Vinegar
  • AppleJuice

Glam Lamb

  • Welsh Lamb
  • Luxury Lamb Burgers

Billy’s Bread

  • Classic  (tins and boules):
  • Spelt Oat porridge and honey 
  • Cheddar cheese and caramelised onion
  • New delicious healthy Chia & Linseed (my new favourite!)
  • Pecan & Golden Raisin with honey
  • Sourdough Baguettes
  • delicious hand made Croissants
  • To reserve your bread
    Tel: 07854 520501
    Email: info@billysbread.co.uk

Teifi Cheese

  • Artisan Cheeses –  including goats cheese
  • Botanical Gin
  • Sloe Gin

Two Dogs Coffee

  • Range of delicious coffee roasted to order
  • Coffee beans
  • Course, medium & fine ground

Market Times
Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm
Market Dates
1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge
4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth

So for your Christmas Cake & Quince jelly visit Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge this Saturday 3rd November 2018

To find out more about Cowbridge Farmers Market within the Welsh Country website visit

welshcountry.co.uk/vale-glamorgan-farmers-market

Cowbridge Farmers Market is part of The Vale Farmers Market visit their website  www.valefarmersmarket.com

 

 

 