Christmas Cakes & Quince Jelly at Cowbridge

Christmas Cakes & Quince Jelly feature at the Farmers Market in Cowbridge this Saturday.
Myfanwy Edwards tells Welsh Country about the Farmers Market in Cowbridge this Saturday 3rd November.
“Once again I can promise you lots of amazing local produce! This week Anne from Tregwilym Produce will have her famous Christmas cakes, and also her Quince Jelly. Nigel from Drwytho has his new Roasted garlic and chilli dip, you really must give this one a try – its delicious! We have the full range from Bread to Beef, Coffee to Custard Tarts, Bacon to Fish, Cheese to lamb plus lots more besides. Please see the full list below, don’t forget you can pre order any of the produce, just contact the producers directly and they will keep it for you.
Why not pop in for a browse.”
Myfanwy
Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 3rd November 2018
Ty Siriol Pork
- Gammon joints
- Gammon steaks
- Collar bacon
- Fresh Pork – roasting joints, tenderloin,chops and diced
- Dry cured Bacon
- Handmade Sausages
- Black Pudding
Madgetts Poultry & Game
- Game
- Whole Chickens
- Chicken portions
- Fresh Duck
- Duck Portions
- Pigeon Breast
- Venison
- Wild Boar
- Wild Boar bacon & sausages
- Venison & sausages
- Duck Eggs
Pwllywrach Farm
- Angus Beef
Elwyn’s Produce & Tynycaia Eggs
- Locally grown Seasonal Veg
- Free range Eggs
Cowbridge Country Markets
- Preserves – Jam, marmalade and Chutney
- Honey & Lemon Curd
- Freshly baked Welsh Cakes
- Home baked cakes
- Gluten Free baking
Mals Fresh Fish
- Fresh Fish
- Laver Bread
- Crab
- Cockles
The Artisan Pastry Baker
- Pastel de Nata (Portugese Custard Tarts)
- Quiche – meat & vegetarian
The Bryn Farm
- Welsh Lamb
- Loose Olives
- Tapenade
- Harissa
- Herb infused oils and vinegars
- Salad Dressings
Tregwilym Produce
- Hummus – various flavours
- Pesto – various flavours
- Jellies – delicious range including Quince
- Christmas Cakes
Vale Cider
- Locally produced Cider
- Cider Vinegar
- AppleJuice
Glam Lamb
- Welsh Lamb
- Luxury Lamb Burgers
Billy’s Bread
- Classic (tins and boules):
- Spelt Oat porridge and honey
- Cheddar cheese and caramelised onion
- New delicious healthy Chia & Linseed (my new favourite!)
- Pecan & Golden Raisin with honey
- Sourdough Baguettes
- delicious hand made Croissants
- To reserve your bread
Tel: 07854 520501
Email: info@billysbread.co.uk
Teifi Cheese
- Artisan Cheeses – including goats cheese
- Botanical Gin
- Sloe Gin
Two Dogs Coffee
- Range of delicious coffee roasted to order
- Coffee beans
- Course, medium & fine ground
Market Times
Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm
Market Dates
1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge
4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth
So for your Christmas Cake & Quince jelly visit Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge this Saturday 3rd November 2018
To find out more about Cowbridge Farmers Market within the Welsh Country website visit
welshcountry.co.uk/vale-glamorgan-farmers-market
Cowbridge Farmers Market is part of The Vale Farmers Market visit their website www.valefarmersmarket.com