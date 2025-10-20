Christ College 19 Llandovery College 45

The 128th match between the two famous rugby playing schools went comfortably the way of the Carmarthenshire independent school for the 89th time writes Huw S Thomas.

A good crowd, full of old boys from the two schools – including the Llandovery 1959 captain John Gwynne- were full of praise for a game , well refereed by Neil Hennessy whose sympathetic whistle and sure hand made for an occasion enjoyed by young and old alike.

Even without their talented fly half Carwyn Leggatt-Jones, Llandovery – Welsh Schools and Colleges Conference A champions – were expected to win against opponents who play in the lower Conference B.

And forecasts looked accurate as soon as the third minute when scrum-half Alfie Luger caught the Brecon defence napping with a quick tap penalty and try, converted by fly half and skipper Kai Kinsey.

Even the presence and support of newly appointed d Coach of Elite Performance, ex-Wales and Lions centre Jonathan Davies and consultant Ebbw Vale coach Jason Strange could not lift Christ College to match the physicality, speed of ball and support work of the Llandovery side.

There were notable performances up front for the winners from flanker Ross Rossi, No 8 Brayan Kabanga and lock Noah Brayley whilst half backs Alfie Luger and Kai Kinsey formed a smooth partnership above all the usual hurly burly of a fixture that has been going since 1879.

Brecon coach Dan Parry was most disappointed at the result.

“We knew we had to slow their ball down to have any chance but we were outmuscled in the contact area with the result they were able to dictate most of the game.” “The famous occasion seemed to affect our boys more but we kept at it right to the end and were unlucky not to get another consolation try right at the end.”

Llandovery coaches, Nathan Thomas and Adam Warren – both former Wales internationals – were happy with the side’s performance.

“Our control of the ball was that bit better, our running more direct and support play top class” said Old Llandoverian Thomas who was the star performer for Llandovery back in the 1993 match.

Christ College did get a very good early try themselves after neat touches from fly half Owen Meredith and hooker Ioan Evans had worked in swallow diving flanker Will Thomas.

The Lilywhites pack then bulldozed through from line outs for converted tries to hooker Sam Cawsey and the impressive No 8 Brayan Kamanga.

It was powerful stuff from the Llandovery pack but one wonders whether old Llandovery coach Carwyn James would have admired such physical schoolboy prowess ahead of daring invention and outfield creativity?

The all action Kamanga then finished off a right wing thrust from Luger and wing Harrison Burke before centre Noah Harries sliced through for a big 33-5 interval lead.

The Breconians then had patches of attacking play which forced Llandovery to defend on their own line before scrum half Aled Skyrme scuttled clear from half way after a loose pass had gone astray.

At 33-12, there was a glimmer of hope for the home side but a wonderful o ff load replacement by Jayden Brown sent Burke racing clear under the posts.

Brecon skipper Evans was rewarded for his combative play in the loose with a close range score, only for an electric burst of speed from wing Gruff Francis to stretch the difference to 26 points.

There was some consolation for the Brecon boys in that they had won the second half 14-12 but the game had long been decided by half time.

Christ College

Tries: W Thomas, A Skyrme, I Evans

Cons: O Meredith, A Lavington

Llandovery College

Tries: B Kamanga (2), A Luger, S Cawsey, N Harries, H Burke, G Francis

Cons: K Kinsey (4), J Brown

Feature image: Winning Llandovery squad