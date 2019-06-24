Chester Zoo and Craghoppers Join Forces for World Ocean Day

International travel clothing brand Craghoppers join Chester Zoo and the Wildlife Trust to celebrate the recent World Ocean Day.

World Ocean Day was held on the on 8th June on Aberystwyth’s sea front (pavilion) which included talks from the Zoo and Craghoppers to raise awareness of marine conservation. The day provided the public with an opportunity to get involved with activities too! From researching rock pools to looking out for dolphins, the day was full of interesting activities to get involved with.

Craghoppers ambassador Pip Stewart, who was one of the first people ever to paddle down the Essequibo River to the Atlantic Ocean, was also be there on the day sharing her stories about her adventures around the planet as well as the environmental challenges she’s witnessed during her explorations.

Craghoppers first joined Chester Zoo on an expedition to Madagascar at the end of last year, as part of their ethical CSR programme called ‘The Honesty Project’. The clothing company emphasise the need for businesses to step up and consider the environment in everything they do as well as helping in projects that have the planet’s interest at heart.

A representative from Craghoppers, Jennifer Carew, joined the Chester Zoo team to help with urgent conservation work to save wild lemurs that have been affected by poaching and de-forestation.

Jim McNamara, Craghoppers MD said: “This conservation work is exactly what we’re about – getting out there, rolling our sleeves up and tackling environmental issues head on.

“We’re passionate about supporting Chester Zoo’s conservation work as part of our Honesty Project programme. Craghoppers is 100% committed to helping protect the planet for the future generations. Alongside sustainable sourcing, the environment is always top priority for us”.

The team camped in a remote part of the rainforest for 10 days, living on raw basics and with no access to phone signal or Wi-Fi. The camp was so off the grid, that the team only had access to electricity for two hours a day which they used to re-charge their equipment such as GPS devices.

