Charlotte Leadbeater King Street Gallery

Charlotte Leadbeater a member of King Street Gallery describes her difficult year in art.

This year has been a difficult one for King Street Gallery artist Charlotte Leadbeater as she has had to face the diagnosis and treatment of endometrial cancer over a year, and she has spent her time recording the process with a digital media Lenovo tablet given to her by her children, as it is light to carry and contains all the elements of mixed media, also pencil drawings, poems and tapestries. Charlotte Leadbeater tell Welsh Country more ‘I wanted to give something back – to give people hope even in the midst of frightening and invasive treatment.’ There is always something you can do, and using the creative process puts you in control. I was terrified of chemotherapy particularly, and although not pleasant it was not as bad as I feared. In fact the piece ‘The Dark Night of the Soul’ was done before having it, and the fear was worse than the treatment.

The staff in all the hospitals I was in have been amazing, and we are so lucky with our National Health Service professionals. Even under intense pressure no cross words spoken, care and attention to the patient uppermost in their minds from surgeons, doctors and nurses.

Bearing this in mind, I have set up a fund raiser to raise money for the oncology unit in Glangwili Hospital – towards a new and bright waiting room.

The fund is as follows: Hywel Dda Charitable Funds; Carmarthen Oncology Fund. Reg Charity no 1147863. 15% of the money from sales of my exhibition will go to the fund too.​”

Charlotte shows incredible bravery & courage in bringing this exhibition to King Street but those traits have been shown in her life and its work as shown in this short biography.

Charlotte Leadbeater is a fine artist, graduating from Camberwell School of Arts and Crafts, London in 1967.

She exhibits nationally and internationally and is on file with the National Portrait Gallery and V&A in London. She exhibited at the Vaganova (Kirov) Ballet Academy in St Petersburg in 1999, and has work there now, also in the Necrasov Museum for the 2003 celebrations in St Petersburg.

She has been involved in art education for thirty years, lecturing part time in Swansea Institute of Higher Education now the Metropolitan and was Head of Art for many years in Christ College, Brecon.

She also worked part time with Swansea University running accredited Adult education art classes. She lectures to art groups nationally, and runs courses and workshops.

She is artist in residence at Abergwili Primary School and is a founder member of King Street Gallery in Carmarthen, where she also runs workshops.

For details of the King Street Gallery visit www.kingstreetgallery.co.uk

See further information about King Street Gallery on the Welsh Country website see:

welshcountry.co.uk/Oriel King Street Gallery