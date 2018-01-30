Ceridwen – Last chance to WIN one of two special weekend breaks!

Your last opportunity to WIN one of TWO very different and special two night weekend breaks from either Friday to Sunday or Saturday to Monday at Ceridwen.

All you need to do to be win for a chance of winning is LIKE both the Host Unusual AND Ceridwen Centre Facebook pages, and like, comment on and share on Facebook the competition post which is here.

The Competion to win one of these two fantastic weekend breaks closes on 31st January 2018.

Our FIRST PRIZE will be a two night stay with total WOW factor, in a uniquely converted 1964 Leyland Titan Double Decker Bus (above) sleeping up to 6 guests, complete with two double bedrooms, its own outdoor decking and furniture, “Bus Stop” showers and views out over the Welsh valleys.

Our SECOND PRIZE is a two night glamping adventure in the Hop Shack (above), sleeping up to 4/5 guests – an ingeniously upcycled static caravan clad in recycled corrugated tin and local timber, creating the perfect cosy retreat, complete with wood burner and spacious veranda.

About Ceridwen:

he Ceridwen Centre is an multi-award winning eco-sensitive holiday, course, retreat, event and wedding venue on a 40 acre Organic farm in the Teifi Valley in West Wales. We can accommodate over 60 people in a variety of comfortable unique spaces all restored, upcycled or made by our local on site team.

Ceridwen – converted Smithy | Yurts in different settings | Double Decker Bus | Caban Bach – Eco Pod | Traditional and modern B&B rooms | Up-cycled static caravan “The Hop Shack” | Restored original 1890’s Romany caravan | Camping and Caravan spaces

We are in a beautiful historic location 15 miles from some fantastic beaches. We have a licensed bar and shop. We run regular pizza nights from our woodfired pizza wagon, open mic nights, and fantastic monthly Sunday lunches. Plus plenty of other events.

For more information please visit: www.ceridwencentre.co.uk

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)