Ceridwen – Win one of TWO unique weekend breaks!

Competition closes at end of day on 31st January 2018 and the winner will be picked and notified by 6th February 2018.



Terms and conditions: Prize is to be redeemed for stays between either Friday to Sunday or Saturday to Monday and for travel between 1st February and 27th December 2018 (excluding school holidays, Christmas and New Year). No cash alternative, prize not transferable. Winner will be picked at random from those who have met the specific criteria stated on the competition post. Please not that the prize is inclusive of accommodation only, no transportation or meals will be provided. A travel cot and a highchair can be provided if necessary. Parking is available onsite.”

For more information about the Cerdiwen Centre please visit: ceridwencentre.co.uk