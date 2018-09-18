Ceridwen Pop up Restaurant season, must be winter.

Ceridwen Pop up Restaurant season comes as the summer wedding season ends and the excellent resident Ceridwen chef Rob has put together a Vegan taster menu for the 9th November Ceridwen Pop up Restaurant
Featuring a 5 course vegan taster menu created by the Ceridwen Pop up Restaurant Chef Rob is as follows
Focaccia & Cashew
*
Tomato, confit garlic puree, black sesame, coal salt & sweet pepper
*
Panisse, aioli & tapenade
*
Braised mushroom, squash & pumpkin seed
*
Tostones, romesco & onions
*
Poached pears, granola & artichoke milk
The Ceridwen Pop up Restaurant is open at 6.00pm on 9th November the cost being £26.00pp
and booking is essential 01559 370517or info@ceridwencentre.co.uk
Simone Broome the joint owner of the Ceridwen Centre told Wels Country more about it.
The Ceridwen Centre is an multi-award winning eco-sensitive holiday, course, retreat, event and wedding venue on a 40 acre Organic farm in the Teifi Valley in West Wales. We can accommodate over 60 people in a variety of comfortable unique spaces all restored, upcycled or made by our local on site team.
Ceridwen – converted Smithy | Yurts in different settings | Double Decker Bus | Caban Bach – Eco Pod | Traditional and modern B&B rooms | Up-cycled static caravan “The Hop Shack” | Restored original 1890’s Romany caravan | Camping and Caravan spaces
We are in a beautiful historic location 15 miles from some fantastic beaches. We have a licensed bar and shop. We run regular pizza nights from our woodfired pizza wagon, open mic nights, and fantastic monthly Sunday lunches. Plus plenty of other events.
Unique as a course or retreat centre
We are an eco centre with green ethics suiting alternative types of courses. Few places can accommodate as many people in a rural setting where complete peace and relaxation can be offered.
We have a proven record of offering high quality vegetarian cooking to complement your course or workshop. We have an underfloor heated hall “The Old Dairy” for Yoga and Tai Chi retreats and a larger hall being built this winter.
