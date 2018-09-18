Ceridwen Pop up Restaurant season, must be winter.

Ceridwen Pop up Restaurant season comes as the summer wedding season ends and the excellent resident Ceridwen chef Rob has put together a Vegan taster menu for the 9th November Ceridwen Pop up Restaurant

Featuring a 5 course vegan taster menu created by the Ceridwen Pop up Restaurant Chef Rob is as follows

Focaccia & Cashew

*

Tomato, confit garlic puree, black sesame, coal salt & sweet pepper

*

Panisse, aioli & tapenade

*

Braised mushroom, squash & pumpkin seed

*

Tostones, romesco & onions

*

Poached pears, granola & artichoke milk

The Ceridwen Pop up Restaurant is open at 6.00pm on 9th November the cost being £26.00pp

and booking is essential 01559 370517or info@ceridwencentre.co.uk

Simone Broome the joint owner of the Ceridwen Centre told Wels Country more about it.

The Ceridwen Centre is an multi-award winning eco-sensitive holiday, course, retreat, event and wedding venue on a 40 acre Organic farm in the Teifi Valley in West Wales. We can accommodate over 60 people in a variety of comfortable unique spaces all restored, upcycled or made by our local on site team.

Ceridwen – converted Smithy | Yurts in different settings | Double Decker Bus | Caban Bach – Eco Pod | Traditional and modern B&B rooms | Up-cycled static caravan “The Hop Shack” | Restored original 1890’s Romany caravan | Camping and Caravan spaces

We are in a beautiful historic location 15 miles from some fantastic beaches. We have a licensed bar and shop. We run regular pizza nights from our woodfired pizza wagon, open mic nights, and fantastic monthly Sunday lunches. Plus plenty of other events.

Unique as a course or retreat centre

We are an eco centre with green ethics suiting alternative types of courses. Few places can accommodate as many people in a rural setting where complete peace and relaxation can be offered.

We have a proven record of offering high quality vegetarian cooking to complement your course or workshop. We have an underfloor heated hall “The Old Dairy” for Yoga and Tai Chi retreats and a larger hall being built this winter.

To find out more about the Ceridwen Centre within the Welsh Country website visit

welshcountry.co.uk/ceridwen-centre

To find out more about Coleg Sir Gar visit their website

ceridwencentre.co.uk