Welsh Country

Your Countryside Magazine for Wales

You are here: Home / News From Around Wales / Ceridwen Pop up Restaurant season, must be winter.

Ceridwen Pop up Restaurant season, must be winter.

Ceridwen Pop up Restaurant vegan taster menuCeridwen Pop up Restaurant season comes as the summer wedding season ends and the excellent resident Ceridwen chef Rob has put together a Vegan taster menu for the 9th November Ceridwen Pop up Restaurant

 

Featuring a 5 course vegan taster menu created by the Ceridwen Pop up Restaurant Chef Rob is as follows

 

Focaccia & Cashew

*

Tomato, confit garlic puree, black sesame, coal salt & sweet pepper

*

Panisse, aioli & tapenade

*

Braised mushroom, squash & pumpkin seed

*

Tostones, romesco & onions

*

Poached pears, granola & artichoke milk

 

The Ceridwen Pop up Restaurant is open at 6.00pm on 9th November the cost being £26.00pp

and booking is essential 01559 370517or info@ceridwencentre.co.uk

Simone Broome the joint owner of the Ceridwen Centre told Wels Country more about it.

The Ceridwen Centre is an multi-award winning eco-sensitive holiday, course, retreat, event and wedding venue on a 40 acre Organic farm in the Teifi Valley in West Wales. We can accommodate over 60 people in a variety of comfortable unique spaces all restored, upcycled or made by our local on site team.

Ceridwen – converted Smithy | Yurts in different settings | Double Decker Bus | Caban Bach – Eco Pod | Traditional and modern B&B rooms | Up-cycled static caravan  “The Hop Shack”  | Restored original 1890’s Romany caravan | Camping and Caravan spaces

We are in a beautiful historic location 15 miles from some fantastic beaches. We have a licensed bar and shop. We run regular pizza nights from our woodfired pizza wagon, open mic nights, and fantastic monthly Sunday lunches. Plus plenty of other events.

Unique as a course or retreat centre

We are an eco centre with green ethics suiting alternative types of courses. Few places can accommodate as many people in a rural setting where complete peace and relaxation can be offered.

We have a proven record of offering high quality vegetarian cooking to complement your course or workshop. We have an underfloor heated hall “The Old Dairy” for Yoga and Tai Chi retreats and a larger hall being built this winter.

To find out more about the Ceridwen Centre within the Welsh Country website visit

welshcountry.co.uk/ceridwen-centre

 To find out more about Coleg Sir Gar visit their website

ceridwencentre.co.uk