Ceridwen – Events to look forward to from March – May

Ceridwen is a holiday, training & retreat centre set in 40 organic acres in rural North Carmarthenshire and they have several great activities,workshops and events coming up over the next few months!

Ceridwen has a self catering or catered accommodation in house for up to 25. Additional cottage sleeping 7, B&B farmhouse rooms, yurts & restored gypsy wagon available. Ideally located for outdoor activities. Ceridwen centre’s on site facilities include mountain bike hire, licensed function/meeting room, meals, craft fairs & various events, workshops & classes and is also dog Friendly.!

Thurs, 1st March- St David’s day coffee morning & lunches- from 10.30am- 2.30pm. In the Byre at Ceridwen.

Thurs, 1st March – Mums & Tots Art & Craft Session, in the Old Dairy, from 1-3pm. £4 for parent & child (£1 for each extra child). Suitable for all ages and abilities. Book with Ellie Haswell

Thurs, 1st March- Leather Belt making workshop, from 6pm onwards. To book & for more info contact us.

Mon 5th March- Movement Play with Eeva- Maria Mutka, from 4.30-5.30pm. 1st session from a block of four. Contact Ceridwen for more information.

Thurs, 8th March- Open Mic Night, in the Old Dairy, from 7.30-11pm. Food available too/ cash bar

Thurs 8th March- Spring Forward – a Residential Retreat for Women, (evening start on 8th to mid-afternoon on 11th) with Jules Heavens – jules@julesheavens.com / www.julesheavens.com

Sun, 11th March – Sunday Lunch, bookings only, from 12 noon.

Mon 12th March- Movement Play with Eeva- Maria Mutka, from 4.30-5.30pm. 2nd session from a block of four. Contact Ceridwen for more information.

Thurs, 15th March- Sensory Play session, in the Old Dairy, from 1-3pm. £4 for parent & child (£1 for each extra child). Suitable for babies to 3yr olds. Book with Ellie Haswell eleanor@ceridwencentre.co.uk

Sat, 17th & Sun 18th March- Make it in Wales – Traditional Welsh Quilt-Making with Lesley Jenkins – from 10am contact Suzi@makeitinwales.co.uk or Maggie@makeitinwales.co.uk to book

Mon 19th March- Movement Play with Eeva- Maria Mutka, from 4.30-5.30pm. 3rd session from a block of four. Contact Ceridwen for more information

Thurs, 22nd March- Photography Exhibition and Pizza Night, in the Old Dairy and Byre, from 6- 11pm. Book in advance with us

Mon 26th March- Movement Play with Eeva- Maria Mutka, from 4.30-5.30pm. 4th session from a block of four. Contact Ceridwen for more information

Fri, 30th March- Last Friday (of the month!) Pizza night- from 6-11pm. £9 per pizza/ £4.50 per pudding/ cash bar/ family friendly/ Pizza take out. We cater for all dietary requirements when stated in advance. Book now with us.

Fri, 30th March & Saturday, 31st March – Wedding Private View, 10am-5pm – by invitation only!

Sun, 1st April-Easter Sunday Brunch from 10am to 1pm. Booking essential. Followed by Easter Egg Hunt at 12 noon – bookings required.

Mon, 2nd April – Ceridwen Games Evening in the Old Dairy, from 3.30-9.00pm. Free entry for adults and children. Drinks available. Table tennis, table football, board games, colouring.

Thurs, 12th April- Sensory Play session, in the Old Dairy, from 1-3pm. £4 for parent & child (£1 for each extra child). Suitable for babies to 3yr olds. Book with Ellie Haswell eleanor@ceridwencentre.co.uk

Thurs, 12th April- Open Mic Night, in the Old Dairy, from 7.30-11pm. Food available too/ cash bar

Tues, 17th April- Using Essential Oils in the Bedroom, workshop by Debbie of Essentially Inspired, from 6.30-9pm. Glass of fizz on arrival, information on oil blends & a chance to make your own roller ball blend. Plus, other refreshments, nibbles & chocolates available too. £20 pp. Bookings – www.essentiallyinspired.co.uk

Sat 21st & Sun 22nd April, Helen Elliott painting workshop, in the Old dairy, all day. Contact Helen for more information and to book. www.helenelliott.net

Sun, 22nd April- Introduction to block printing, hosted by Camille of Thimble Studios, from 9.30am-5pm. £98pp. For more info & to book please contact Camille on 07799 256250 or info@thimblestudios.com

Mon 23rd April- Movement Play with Eeva- Maria Mutka, from 4.30-5.30pm. 1st session from a block of four. Contact Ceridwen for more information

Thurs, 26th April- Mums & Tots Art & Craft Session, in the Old Dairy, from 1-3pm. £4 for parent & child (£1 for each extra child). Suitable for all ages and abilities. Book with Ellie Haswell

Fri, 27th April- Last Friday (of the month!) Pizza night- from 6-11pm. £9 per pizza/ £4.50 per pudding/ cash bar/ family friendly/ Pizza take out. We cater for all dietary requirements when stated in advance. Book now with us.

Mon 30th April- Movement Play with Eeva- Maria Mutka, from 4.30-5.30pm. 2nd session from a block of four. Contact Ceridwen for more information

Sun, 6th May- Sunday Brunch from 10am to 1pm. Booking essential.

Thurs, 10th May- Sensory Play session, in the Old Dairy, from 1-3pm. £4 for parent & child (£1 for each extra child). Suitable for babies to 3yr olds. Book with Ellie Haswell eleanor@ceridwencentre.co.uk

Thurs, 10th May- Open Mic Night, in the Old Dairy, from 7.30-11pm. Food available too/ cash bar

Sat 12th & Sun 13th May- Make it in Wales – Create an Abstract Willow Sculpture with Cassandra Lishman from 10am. Email maggie@makeitinwales.co.uk or suzi@makeitinwales.co.uk for information or to book.

Mon 14th May- Movement Play with Eeva- Maria Mutka, from 4.30-5.30pm. 3rd of 4, Book through Ceridwen.

Mon 21st May- Movement Play with Eeva- Maria Mutka, from 4.30-5.30pm. 4th session from a block of four.

For more information please visit: www.ceridwencentre.co.uk

