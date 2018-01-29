Welsh Country

Ceridwen – Exciting Events at Ceridwen from January to April

The Ceridwen Centre shares with us their upcoming events for the next few months

Join Ceridwen for their amazing pizza nights, or perhaps enjoy a session of Meni Yoga – how about weaving a willow basket? These are just a few of the many events and workshops coming up over the next few months at Ceridwen.

Ceridwen Centre logo

Mon 22nd January- Movement Play with Eeva- Maria Mutka, in the Old Dairy, from 4.30- 5.30pm. £6 per session for children ages 3.5 to 6yrs old. Four block sessions- Book with us at Ceridwen.

Thurs, 25th January- Mums & Tots Art & Craft Session, in the Old Dairy, from 1-3pm. £4 for parent & child (£1 for each extra child). Suitable for all ages and abilities. Book with Ellie Haswell

Fri, 26th January- Last Friday (of the month!) Pizza night- from 6-11pm. £9 per pizza/ £4.40 per pudding/ cash bar/ family friendly/ Pizza take out. Scottish themed (puddings and quiz!) We cater for all dietary requirements when stated in advance. Book now with us.

Sun 28th January- Meni Yoga session, in the Old Dairy, all day. Contact Meni Farkash on meni@yogaclasseswestwales.co.uk

Mon 29th January- Movement Play with Eeva- Maria Mutka, from 4.30-5.30pm. 2nd session from a block of four. Contact Ceridwen for more information.

Sat 3rd & Sun 4th February – Weave a Willow Basket with Cassandra Lishman, weekend course, with Make it in Wales, contact Make it in Wales for more information and to book. http://www.makeitinwales.co.uk/weave-willow-basket-cassandra-lishman/

Mon 5th February- Movement Play with Eeva- Maria Mutka, from 4.30-5.30pm. 2nd session from a block of four. Contact Ceridwen for more information.

Tues, 6th February- Using Essential Oils in the Bedroom, workshop by Debbie of Essentially Inspired, from 6.30-9pm. Glass of fizz on arrival, information on oil blends & a chance to make your own roller ball blend. Plus, other refreshments, nibbles & chocolates available too. £20 pp. Book through Debbie’s website www.essentiallyinspired.co.uk

Thurs, 8th February- Sensory Play session, in the Old Dairy, from 1-3pm. £4 for parent & child (£1 for each extra child). Suitable for babies to 3yr olds. Book with Ellie Haswell eleanor@ceridwencentre.co.uk

Thurs, 8th February- Open Mic Night, in the Old Dairy, from 7.30-11pm. Food available too/ cash bar

Sat 10th & Sun 11th February, Helen Elliott painting workshop, in the Old dairy, all day. Contact Helen for more information and to book. www.helenelliott.net

Sun, 11th February – Sunday Supper, bookings only, from 6pm.

Mon 12th February- Movement Play with Eeva- Maria Mutka, from 4.30-5.30pm. 2nd session from a block of four. Contact Ceridwen for more information.

Thurs, 22nd February- Fermented Food Workshop, from 7pm. Talk & Demo. £7.50 pp. To book & for more information contact us.

Fri, 23rd February- Last Friday (of the month!) Pizza night- from 6-11pm. £9 per pizza/ £4.40 per pudding/ cash bar/ family friendly/ Pizza take out. We cater for all dietary requirements when stated in advance. Book now with us.

Thurs, 1st March- St David’s day coffee morning & lunches- from 10.30am- 2.30pm. In the Byre at Ceridwen.

Thurs, 1st MarchMums & Tots Art & Craft Session, in the Old Dairy, from 1-3pm. £4 for parent & child (£1 for each extra child). Suitable for all ages and abilities. Book with Ellie Haswell

Thurs, 1st March- Leather Belt making workshop, from 6pm onwards. To book & for more info contact us.

Thurs, 8th March- Open Mic Night, in the Old Dairy, from 7.30-11pm. Food available too/ cash bar

Sun, 11th March – Sunday Lunch, bookings only, from 12 noon.

Thurs, 15th March- Sensory Play session, in the Old Dairy, from 1-3pm. £4 for parent & child (£1 for each extra child). Suitable for babies to 3yr olds. Book with Ellie Haswell eleanor@ceridwencentre.co.uk

 

Thurs, 22nd March- Photography Exhibition and Pizza Night, in the Old Dairy and Byre, from 6- 11pm. Book in advance with us

Fri, 30th March- Last Friday (of the month!) Pizza night- from 6-11pm. £9 per pizza/ £4.40 per pudding/ cash bar/ family friendly/ Pizza take out. We cater for all dietary requirements when stated in advance. Book now with us.

Fri, 30th March & Saturday, 31st March – Wedding Private View – by invitation only!

Fri, 6th/ 13th/ 20th/ 27th April- Pizza take out at the farm. Phone through your orders with us from 4pm onwards (on day of take out!)/ state your name on arrival and buy a drink from the bar while you wait/ collect your Pizza freshly cooked from our Wagon.

Sun, 8th April- Sunday Lunch, bookings only, from 12 noon.

Thurs, 12th April- Sensory Play session, in the Old Dairy, from 1-3pm. £4 for parent & child (£1 for each extra child). Suitable for babies to 3yr olds. Book with Ellie Haswell eleanor@ceridwencentre.co.uk

Thurs, 12th April- Open Mic Night, in the Old Dairy, from 7.30-11pm. Food available too/ cash bar

Thurs, 26th April- Mums & Tots Art & Craft Session, in the Old Dairy, from 1-3pm. £4 for parent & child (£1 for each extra child). Suitable for all ages and abilities. Book with Ellie Haswell

Fri, 27th April- Last Friday (of the month!) Pizza night- from 6-11pm. £9 per pizza/ £4.40 per pudding/ cash bar/ family friendly/ Pizza take out. We cater for all dietary requirements when stated in advance. Book now with us.

For more information visit: www.ceridwencentre.co.uk

Your Cart