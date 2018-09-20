Ceridwen Christmas Pop up Restaurant

Ceridwen Christmas season comes as the autumn envelopes us and the excellent resident Ceridwen chef Rob has put together a Christmas menu for the 15th December at the Ceridwen

Ceridwen Christmas Menu

Fried stuffing balls & cranberry

*

Cwt Caws goats curd & beetroot tart

*

Spiced pumpkin soup w/ sour dough croutons

*

Organic/free range Pembrokeshire Turkey w/ pistachio & sage stuffing, wrapped in air dried Carmarthen ham, creamed potato, Myrddinheritage pigs in blankets & greens

OR

Maesyffin Organic shitake mushroom & lentil veggie haggis

*

Chocolate orange sorbet

*

Sticky figgy pudding, candied orange peel & vanilla ice cream

*

Passion fruit & white chocolate petits fours with Teifi Organic Coffee

£29.95pp/15th Dec/6pm start/ booking essentialc01559 370517or info@ceridwencentre.co.uk

This menu is available for Ceridwen Christmas party bookings of 20plus throughout Dec- please get in touch.

Simone Broome the joint owner of the Ceridwen Centre told Wels Country more about it.

The Ceridwen Centre is an multi-award winning eco-sensitive holiday, course, retreat, event and wedding venue on a 40 acre Organic farm in the Teifi Valley in West Wales. We can accommodate over 60 people in a variety of comfortable unique spaces all restored, upcycled or made by our local on site team.

Ceridwen – converted Smithy | Yurts in different settings | Double Decker Bus | Caban Bach – Eco Pod | Traditional and modern B&B rooms | Up-cycled static caravan “The Hop Shack” | Restored original 1890’s Romany caravan | Camping and Caravan spaces

We are in a beautiful historic location 15 miles from some fantastic beaches. We have a licensed bar and shop. We run regular pizza nights from our woodfired pizza wagon, open mic nights, and fantastic monthly Sunday lunches. Plus plenty of other events.

Unique as a course or retreat centre

We are an eco centre with green ethics suiting alternative types of courses. Few places can accommodate as many people in a rural setting where complete peace and relaxation can be offered.

We have a proven record of offering high quality vegetarian cooking to complement your course or workshop. We have an underfloor heated hall “The Old Dairy” for Yoga and Tai Chi retreats and a larger hall being built this winter.

To find out more about the Ceridwen Centre within the Welsh Country website visit

welshcountry.co.uk/ceridwen-centre

To find out more about the Ceridwen Centre and Ceridwen Christmas visit their website

ceridwencentre.co.uk