Ceridwen Centre – Hen parties and crafting days at Ceridwen

Hen parties and crafting days at Ceridwen Centre – Let us take all of the hassle out of planning your hen do and come along and join in some fun crafting sessions for a bit of a change from your ‘ordinary’ hen party.

We work with great venue (and food) providers and we have teamed up with Ceridwen Centre and added some dates in the diary to offer you a chance to bring a group of you to West Wales and Ceridwen, for some hen fun! You can come just for the day or maybe plan an overnight stay as well.

Check out accommodation options at the Ceridwen website here.

We can work with you to plan your day and you can choose from the many activities which we already offer at Make it in Wales for example, silver ring making, mini book making, needle felting a brooch or small animal, bunting making (paper or fabric). Maybe you have an idea of your own which you’d like to explore with us? That’s not a problem, we can chat to you about all aspects of ideas for the day.

We can provide the activity, a fabulous venue, lunch, drinks, the lot. If you wanted to make it a longer stay you can also book accommodation. On Sunday 11th of March and Sunday 13th of May Ceridwen are cooking a special lunch menu.

Dates for 2018

We have pencilled dates which are listed below but we appreciate that you might have a different date in mind so please get in touch for availability.

Sunday 4th March

Saturday 10th March

Saturday 24th March

Saturday 12th May

A bit about the Ceridwen Centre:

A holiday, training & retreat centre set in 40 organic acres in rural North Carmarthenshire. With self catering or catered accommodation in house for up to 25. Additional cottage sleeping 7, B&B farmhouse rooms, yurts & restored gypsy wagon available. Ideally located for outdoor activities. Ceridwen centre’s on site facilities include mountain bike hire, licensed function/meeting room, meals, craft fairs & various events, workshops & classes. Dog Friendly.

Awarded Gold for Sustainable Tourism, Carmarthenshire in 2013 and 2015, Silver in Glamping and Camping and Bronze in Self-catering 2015.

For more information please visit: www.ceridwencentre.co.uk

