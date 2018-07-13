Ceridwen centre the eclectic venue events

Ceridwen centre the eclectic venue not only hosts weddings and a great range of holiday accommodation but also holds events.

Thurs, 19th July – Sensory Play session, in the Old Dairy, from 1-3pm. £4 for parent & child (£1 for each extra child). Suitable for babies to 3 yr olds. Book with Ellie Haswell eleanor@ceridwencentre.co.uk

Thurs, 19th July – Fermented food workshop, in the Old Dairy, from 7.30-9.30pm £25 per person. Book with us.

Fri, 27th July- Last Friday Pizza Evening – from 6-11pm. £9.50 per pizza/ £4.50 per pudding/ cash bar/ family friendly. We cater for all dietary requirements when pre-notified. Book now with us.

Mon, 6th August – Games night, in Yard/ Barn/ Old Dairy/ Byre, from 3.30-9pm Free Entry for all. Table tennis, table football, board games & colouring. Yard (cash) Bar will be open selling refreshments & snacks

Thurs, 9th August – Open mic night, in the Old Dairy Bar open at 7. Food. Starts at 7.30pm. Let us know if you plan to play/sing/perform.

Fri, 10th August – Summer Art Club, in Old Dairy, from 10-11.30am. All ages welcome. £4pp. Mask making

Sat, 11th August – Fundraiser (for Baby Freya) Coffee morning with Table top sale, from 10am- 2pm. Contact us to book a stall at £5 for personal items/£10 for a business. Free entry. Café & yard bar open (cash only bar/café)

Sun, 12th August – ‘Buy me Brunch & I’m yours’, Continental & Cooked Brunch from 10am to 12 midday. Book your table in advance. £11.95 per adult/£7.50 per child (3-11yrs)

Mon, 13th August – Games night, in Yard/ Barn/ Old Dairy/ Byre, from 3.30-9pm Free Entry for all. Table tennis, table football, board games & colouring. Yard (cash) Bar will be open selling refreshments & snacks

Sat, 18th August – Seasons of song- Summer singing day, in Old Dairy. 10am- 4.30pm. Café (cash only) open for lunches and refreshments. Book and for more information contact Kate Davies www.katedaviessinging.com

Mon, 20th August – Games night, in Yard/ Barn/ Old Dairy/ Byre, from 3.30-9pm Free Entry for all. Table tennis, table football, board games & colouring. Yard (cash) Bar will be open selling refreshments & snacks

Mon, 20th-23rd August – Basic Certified Thai Yoga Massage 30hr training course – Times: 9am to 5pm each day

Cost: £350 standard price, £300 for concessions. Includes a vegetarian lunch and all course material. Book with acselfmastery@gmail.com Philip Pocock from New Zealand and Danielle Nakamura from Brazil will be instructing you through the course. With a rich background in Health and Fitness training & training in Chiang Mai Thailand they are the perfect couple to help guide you through this course.

Thurs, 23rd August – Fundraising Quiz Night for baby Freya. Great prizes, food served, cash bar. From 7pm.

Fri, 24th August – Summer Art Club, in Old Dairy, from 10-11.30am. All ages welcome. £4pp. Decorate your own tealight holder.

Sun, 26th August – ‘Buy me Brunch & I’m yours’, Continental & Cooked Brunch from 10am to 12 midday. Book your table in advance. £11.95 per adult/£7.50 per child (3-11yrs)

Mon, 27th August – Games night, in Yard/ Barn/ Old Dairy/ Byre, from 3.30-9pm Free Entry for all. Table tennis, table football, board games & colouring. Yard (cash) Bar will be open selling refreshments & snacks

Fri, 31st August- Last Friday Pizza Evening – from 6-11pm. £9.50 per pizza/ £4.50 per pudding/ cash bar/ family friendly. We cater for all dietary requirements when pre-notified. Book now with us.

For more information or directions contact us on 01559 370517 or

info@ceridwencentre.co.uk