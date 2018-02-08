Ceridwen Centre – 11th February Sunday Dinner Menu

On 11th February at the Ceridwen Centre you can treat yourself to a delicious Sunday Dinner!
If your wondering what to do on Sunday 11th February – Why not visit the stunning Ceridwen Centre and enjoy a stunning Sunday Dinner, with Vegan and Vegetarian options?! Check out the menu below:
Starters
Korean fried cauliflower, sweet & sour sesame & chestnut puree (vegan)
Jerusalem artichoke soup & chestnut (v)
Crispy duck spring rolls with BBQ sauce
______________________
Mains
Kale & leek sausage, polenta & roast butternut squash with chocolate chilli gravy (vegan)
Mushroom & gruyere tart with tarragon sauce (v)
Saddle of rabbit, iberico ham, carrot & dill
All served with seasonal vegetables
____________________________
Desserts
Spiced fruit & nut truffles, vegan coconut ice cream & orange compote (vegan)
Lemon posset, earl grey & brandy fruit with ginger biscuits (v)
Rhubarb trifle
2 Courses: £19.50 – 3 Courses: £24.00
About Ceridwen:
The Ceridwen Centre is an multi-award winning eco-sensitive holiday, course, retreat, event and wedding venue on a 40 acre Organic farm in the Teifi Valley in West Wales. We can accommodate over 60 people in a variety of comfortable unique spaces all restored, upcycled or made by our local on site team.
Ceridwen – converted Smithy | Yurts in different settings | Double Decker Bus | Caban Bach – Eco Pod | Traditional and modern B&B rooms | Up-cycled static caravan “The Hop Shack” | Restored original 1890’s Romany caravan | Camping and Caravan spaces
We are in a beautiful historic location 15 miles from some fantastic beaches. We have a licensed bar and shop. We run regular pizza nights from our woodfired pizza wagon, open mic nights, and fantastic monthly Sunday lunches. Plus plenty of other events.
Ceridwen centre’s on site facilities include mountain bike hire, licensed function/meeting room, meals, craft fairs & various events, workshops & classes. Dog Friendly.
Awarded Gold for Sustainable Tourism, Carmarthenshire in 2013 and 2015, Silver in Glamping and Camping and Bronze in Self-catering 2015.
For more information please visit: www.ceridwencentre.co.uk