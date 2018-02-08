Ceridwen Centre – 11th February Sunday Dinner Menu

The Ceridwen Centre is an multi-award winning eco-sensitive holiday, course, retreat, event and wedding venue on a 40 acre Organic farm in the Teifi Valley in West Wales. We can accommodate over 60 people in a variety of comfortable unique spaces all restored, upcycled or made by our local on site team.

Ceridwen – converted Smithy | Yurts in different settings | Double Decker Bus | Caban Bach – Eco Pod | Traditional and modern B&B rooms | Up-cycled static caravan “The Hop Shack” | Restored original 1890’s Romany caravan | Camping and Caravan spaces

We are in a beautiful historic location 15 miles from some fantastic beaches. We have a licensed bar and shop. We run regular pizza nights from our woodfired pizza wagon, open mic nights, and fantastic monthly Sunday lunches. Plus plenty of other events.