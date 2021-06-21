Castle Dairies, a Fast Growing Company

Castle Dairies has been recognised as number 23 in a list of fastest growing food and drink companies.

The Grocer, the weekly bible of the food and drink industry, have published their list of Britain’s fastest growing food and drinks companies.

The churning of cream into butter is not a fast process but this has not stopped Castle Dairies, based in Caerphilly, featuring in the top half of this list.

Castle Dairies is a family run business. John Emyr Lloyd has been churning cream for over 40 years – his first job was on a dairy farm where he worked his way up from churn cleaner to wagon driver. After years of mastering every aspect of the process, John eventually bought Castle Dairies in 1986. From 1966 Castle Dairies where initially supplying Batemans supermarkets across south Wales with milk and Caerphilly Cheese.

However, the cream and butter obsession doesn’t end there. Having learnt his trade in New Zealand and Australia, John’s son Nigel has now brought all his experience to the family business too. So in 2000 when John retired Nigel took the helm and the last 20 years has seen many changes. With major investment in production facilities in 2016 the business is now a modern food factory producing only the finest range of Welsh and British butters for retail hospitality and as an ingredient for further food manufacture.

From a turnover of £23.7m year ending Oct 2017 to £35.9 m year ending Oct 2019 Castle Dairies place on The Grocers fastest growing food and drink companies is very well deserved.

Castle Dairies have not forgotten other important aspects of business either with 2% of its profits going to a community foundation. To see more of this story click here.

High on all food producers agendas is sustainability and the greening of the business and yes, Castle Dairies are making progress on this too with more details being found here.