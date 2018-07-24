Castell Henllys has footsteps of prehistoric hunters for you to follow

Castell Henllys Iron Age Village has two exciting events on Tuesday 31 July offering a fascinating insight into how some historic hunting techniques have endured through the ages.

Experimental archaeologist James Dilley will be running a Harpoon and Fish Trap Workshop at the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority-run attraction, before giving an evening talk on Prehistoric Hunting.

Castell Henllys Supervisor, Sarah Griffiths said: “These events will allow people to learn about a range of ingenious hunting methods, some of which have been used for millions of years.

“James will bring these ancient techniques to life and show just how our hunter-gatherer ancestors used them to survive in the face of huge climate and geographical changes.”

The Harpoon and Fish Trap Workshop, which will run from 10am-4pm, will give you the opportunity to learn about how our earliest ancestors hunted and make your own bone harpoon and willow fish trap to take home. Tickets are £50 per person. Only suitable for those aged 12 and above. Booking is essential.

The Prehistoric Hunting talk at 7.30pm will provide an overview of the changes and challenges faced by our hunter ancestors in Britain and Europe from one million years ago to 3,000 years ago. Tickets are £5 per person. Booking is essential.

To book your place on these events call Castell Henllys on 01239 891319.

For more information about Castell Henllys, including opening times, prices and events, visit www.castellhenllys.com.

Castell Henllys is the only Iron Age Village in Britain reconstructed on the exact site where our Celtic ancestors lived 2,000 years ago. Here you can walk in the footsteps of the Demetae tribe.

Our exciting events offer you the chance to train as a warrior, watch a woodsman at work, huddle around a roundhouse fire to hear tales from a bygone age and learn lessons from the past that can help us to conserve the landscape we live in today.

The hill fort sits on an inland outcrop with stunning views of the surrounding countryside which today forms the heart of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.