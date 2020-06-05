Cash boost for Powys charities

Around 300 charities and not for profit organisations across Powys are set to receive a much-needed financial boost.

Welsh Government recently announced a £26m support package as an extension to the Covid-19 business grants scheme to provide some small charities within retail, leisure and hospitality with grants of £10,000.

Powys County Council will process the grants to a wide range of organisations including charity shops, sports clubs and community centres, which up until now have not qualified for financial support.

Eligible organisations must be already in receipt of discretionary rate relief, charities relief or community amateur sports club relief and have a rateable value of £12,000 or less.

If a charity has received a £10,000 grant from the Economic Resilience Fund then they won’t qualify for this scheme. However if they received less than £10,000 then the council may be able to award the difference.

Cllr Aled Davies, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance, said:

“This support package is a welcome extension to the business grants scheme and will provide many community organisations and charities with a lifeline. “The council’s financial services are wasting no time in getting the money out of the door and I’m pleased to say we’ve already started to make these payments. “We are sending out letters to those who may be eligible and on receipt of these letters, organisations need to fill out an application form for the council to progress any payments. “The criteria for this scheme is quite complex and not everyone we write to will qualify, but let me assure you, we will continue to do what we can to support those who have slipped through the net. “Our financial services have been working tirelessly over the last few months to ensure funds reach people as quickly as possible. “To date Powys has paid out £44.6million in grants to just under 4,000 businesses and organisations. This is the second highest number of payments made by a council in Wales, behind only Cardiff, which is a remarkable achievement. “I don’t want to see organisations missing out on large sums of money where it is due, so please claim these grants ahead of the closing date on 30 June.”

If you think you are entitled to one of the support grants and have not heard from the council, or if you are in need financial support, please contact the dedicated helpline on 01597 826345 (open weekdays between 9am – 4pm).

Further updates on how we’re helping businesses can be viewed here: www.powys.gov.uk/coronavirus/helpforbusinesses