Carew Castle scene of murderous mystery

Carew Castle has been the setting for many a treacherous deed but in the 21st century it’s suggested that Keep Calm and Carry On and enjoy the venues murder mystery events

Would-be detectives will be given the chance to catch a killer at Carew Castle on 27 and 28 July during two Second World War-themed murder mystery evenings packed with drama and intrigue.

Don’t Panic by Harvey’s Players is set in 1943 Carew, where a murder rocks the sleepy village as it gears up for the annual flower and produce show. It will be down to you to help the home guard track down the culprit and put them behind bars.

Carew Castle Manager, Daisy Hughes said: “If you’re a fan of detective dramas, 1940s fashion and good food, then join us in the Castle’s cosy Lesser Hall, where we’ll keep the home fires burning while the investigation ensues.

“Fancy dress is optional but with the cast donning authentic uniforms loaned from Carew Control Tower and a prize for the best Vera Lynn lookalike, there’s all the more reason to delve into your wartime wardrobe for afternoon dresses, hats and military outfit to fully immerse yourself in this 1940s experience.”

Tickets are £20 for adults and £18 for children (not suitable for under 12s). Doors will open at 7pm with the event starting at 7.30pm on both nights. Ticket price includes buffet. A bar will be available all evening.

To book your tickets call Carew Castle on 01646 651782 or more information visit www.carewcastle.com.

For a full range of events and up-to-date goings on at Carew Castle and Tidal Mill and other National Park Authority events, please visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/events or like the Carew Castle Facebook page at www.facebook.com/carewcastle.

Carew Castle and Tidal Mill’s rich history spans over 2,000 years and tells of knights of the realm, kingmakers, Elizabethan intrigue and Civil War devastation.

Set in a stunning location overlooking a 23-acre Millpond, the Castle is one of the most architecturally diverse in Wales; from the west a Norman fortress, yet from the north a splendid Elizabethan mansion.

The site also incorporates the only restored Tidal Mill in Wales, an 11th century Celtic cross, a Medieval bridge and picnic area all linked by a mile-long circular walk, suitable for buggies and wheelchairs, with magnificent views over the Millpond.