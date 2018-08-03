Carew Castle the place to be this summer

Carew Castle has a Summer Fayre on 5th August and then on the 7th August the first of a series of open air theatre spectacles

But firstly celebrate August at Carew Castle Summer Fayre

With its stunning setting and rural views, Carew Castle and Tidal Mill always provides a fantastic backdrop to any activity.

This August a Summer Fayre will be taking place, giving visitors the opportunity to relax and enjoy locally produced crafts, art and tasty treats at the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority managed venue.

Carew Castle Manager Daisy Hughes said: “We are hoping the sun will shine on us on 5 August as people browse the stalls, enjoy listening to live music and take part in our family-friendly activities including a pirate treasure hunt and Have-a-Go Archery; making this Summer Fayre at Carew a really great day out.

“The site also includes the Tidal Mill to visit, a lovely one-mile walk around the Millpond and we have also opened the new Nest Tearoom serving light lunches and homemade cakes, which can be accessed without entry to the Castle.”

The Summer Fayre starts at 10am and finishes at 5pm. The Fayre is included free in normal admission and there is a small charge for some activities.

For more information on the Fayre and other events please contact Carew Castle and Tidal Mill on 01646 651782 or visit www.carewcastle.com.

Then Carew Castle is to play host to open air theatre spectaculars this summer

Open air theatre will return to Carew Castle this August with three exciting events in the recently voted “Pembrokeshire’s Best Visitor Attraction” venue.

The Castle, which is managed by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, will play host to three Tuesday evening performances of open air theatre.

Carew Castle and Tidal Mill Manager, Daisy Hughes said: “Our open air theatre performances are extremely popular and with shows to suit fans of both classic and contemporary, we would suggest booking early to avoid disappointment.

“Please make sure you bring the items suggested below with you so that you’ll be fully prepared for the evening’s entertainment, whatever the weather.”

Families will enjoy shenanigans in Sherwood Forest, with a Chapterhouse Theatre Company production of Robin Hood and his Merry Men on 7th August, with evil schemes, heroic rescues and plenty of fun.

Doors open at 5.45pm, show starts at 6.30pm.

Then on 21st August, another of David Walliams’ hilarious books will be brought to life, with Heartbreak Productions returning to the Castle for the theatrical premiere of The Midnight Gang, which has been adapted for the outdoor stage.

Doors open at 5.45pm, show starts at 6.30pm. Booking is essential

For Jane Austen fans, join Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy as Heartbreak Productions whisk you back to the 19th century with a magical production of Pride and Prejudice. on 28th August.

Doors open at 6pm, show starts at 7pm. Booking is essential.

To book tickets for any of the shows contact Carew Castle on 01646 651782. Robin Hood and His Merry Men can also be booked via See Tickets on 0871 220 0260 or online at www.seetickets.com

Tickets for all events are £15 for adults, £12.50 for concessions, £10 for children and £46 for a family of four (two adults and two children).

Tickets are non-refundable and the performances will go ahead in wet weather.

Those attending either event will need to bring a rug or low backed chair to sit on, a picnic and suitable clothing to ensure they’re settled in for an enjoyable evening.

The Castle and Tidal Mill are open every day throughout the summer from 10am-5pm (last admission at 4.30pm), with the new Nest tearoom serving light lunches and homemade cakes.

For more information on all the events taking place at Carew Castle and Tidal Mill, visit www.carewcastle.com.