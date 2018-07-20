Carew Castle offers tea fit for a Princess

Carew Castle have opened a new tearoom with a name inspired by one of Wales’ most colourful historical characters has opened just in time for the start of the school holidays at the award-winning Carew Castle and Tidal Mill.

Nest Tearoom is the first in a series of the most recent enhancements at the Castle, which is managed by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and was recently named Best Visitor Attraction at the 2018 Pembrokeshire Tourism Awards.

Carew Castle Manager, Daisy Hughes said: “We are delighted to have been able to develop this new facility in order to improve the experience for people who visit us.

“The site will now be an ever better day out as we will be able to offer visitors a range of high quality refreshments and somewhere for them to relax and enjoy them.

“We look forward to welcoming local people and visitors to the tearoom and hope even more people will be inspired to explore more of what this amazing location has to offer.”

Nest is a cosy, bright and modern tearoom located in the Walled Garden near the Castle entrance. There is seating inside and out and there is no need to pay an entrance fee unless you wish to explore inside the Castle itself.

The tearoom is named after Princess Nest, one of the Castle’s best known former residents, famed for being the most beautiful woman in Wales.

The menu will include light lunches such as warm filled sourdough, platters of Welsh cheese and pork pies, tempting homemade cakes, as well as teas, coffees, local ale and cider.

In addition to offering up local produce, the tearoom will also be avoiding single-use plastic wherever possible with all packaging including takeaway cups being compostable or degradable.

The development of Nest Tearoom, which was funded by the National Park Authority, has resulted in the creation of nine jobs.

The rest of the Castle’s Walled Garden area will be developed later in the year in preparation for the 2019 season.

For more information about Nest Tearoom or Carew Castle and Tidal Mill, visit www.carewcastle.com<http://www.carewcastle.com>.