Carew Castle gets swashbuckling pirated

Carew Castle and Tidal Mill invites you to rediscover Pembrokeshire’s pirate past

Landlubbers are being given the chance to learn about Pembrokeshire’s pirate past with a series of swashbuckling adventures at Carew Castle and Tidal Mill from 30 July to 3 August 11.00am to 4.00pm .

Each day will offer four ways to learn more about life as a salty sea-dog from 11am-4pm, including practicing how to walk the plank, a chance to track down hidden pirate treasure and an opportunity to paint your own cutlass.

Carew Castle Manager, Daisy Hughes said: “With Wales celebrating the Year of the Sea it’s the ideal time to introduce children to the essential skills that would have been possessed by the pirates who once prowled the Pembrokeshire Coast.

“As well as learning all about a life at sea, families can also use these events to discover the hidden corners of the Castle which could at one time have been used to hoard piles of pirate treasure.”

It’s a Pirate’s Life for Me! Will give you the chance to choose a pirate name, learn to speak like a salty sea-dog and practice walking the plank! Learn to tell your bow from your stern and how to handle a sword pirate-style! Free with normal admission fee.

Every pirate needs a signature sword so join our pirates to create your own in the Cutlass Painting Workshop. £3 per child plus normal admission.

Capture the Pirate will see you seek out the sneaky smugglers who are hiding somewhere in the Castle. Can you help find them all? Free activity at 4pm.

Follow The Pembrokeshire Pirate Trail to discover tales of some of Pembrokeshire’s most notorious pirates as you explore the Castle. Find all the clues to collect a reward. £1 per child plus normal admission.

For more information about Carew Castle and Tidal Mill including opening times, prices and events, visit www.carewcastle.com or call 01646 651782.