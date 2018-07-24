Cardigan River & Food Festival 18th August Festival Kitchen

Cardigan River & Food Festival will be held for the 20th time on Saturday the 18th August 2018 and we will again take over the Quay Street car park area in Cardigan, alongside the beautiful River Teifi. Our aim is to showcase the very best in Welsh Food & Drink and to give locals and visitors alike the opportunity to discover the variety of quality Welsh produce available to them.

One very popular highlight of the Festival is our dedicated Demonstration Kitchen marquee (timetable below ) , with demos and children’s workshops from local chefs and you should definitely arrive early to get a seat.

For the twentieth Cardigan River & Food Festival we have a bigger than ever marquee for our cookery demonstrations, with more seats. All demos are free so be sure you get there in time to watch our great schedule of bakers and chefs.

At 11am Mandy Walters of Cardigan Bay Fish will be demonstrating recipes using the local seafood caught by her husband Len (such as the crab dishb above) . She’s the local expert on making the most of seafood and she’ll also have a stall in the Food Court. Cardigan Bay Fish

At Noon and at 2pm we will welcome Beca Lyne-Pirkis to the Festival for the first time. You’ll recognise Beca from the Great British Bake Off in 2013 and as a regular on S4C, where she had her own cookery programme. Copies of Beca’s recently published book, ‘Beca – My Food’ will be on sale and she’ll be happy to sign them for you.

At 1pm you can learn How to Cook a Perfect Steak with Dafydd Davies from Dewi James butchers and Cornell, head chef from Hammett House Hotel. You’ll learn about which variety of steak to choose and just how to cook it to your taste.

At 3pm Mandy Wilcox of Deli Delights will be running 2 FREE children’s pasta making workshops. Places are limited so visit her stall in the Food Market to put names on the list. During the day on her stall you can learn what is offered at the Deli Delights Kitchen and Mandy will run children’s drop-in sessions learning to make Foccacia bread (£5 per child). Mandy Wilcox & Deli Delights