Cardigan River & Food Festival – 17th August

CARDIGAN RIVER & FOOD FESTIVAL

SATURDAY 17th AUGUST

10am – 5pm

Quay St Car Park, Cardigan

Back for its 21st year with a haul of fresh new features, the annual Cardigan River & Food Festival is bigger and better than ever before.

There will be old festival favourites and new enterprises joining the top independent food & drink producers from west Wales. Sample innovative and sustainable creations, from world fusion street food to fish BBQ’s, raw brownie bars, exquisite cheeses, artisan ice creams, gourmet wild game burgers, inventive vegetarian menus and the best microbreweries around.

The Festival Kitchen will have a Slow Food focus this year. Renowned chefs will inspire you to cook local, seasonal fish, improve your gut health by making your own sauerkraut, enhance your well-being through raw and vegan cuisine, and learn how to cook the perfect pork belly. A mixture of demonstrations, talks, practical workshops and free samples await.

Enjoy your takeaways in the expansive Food Court – boasting stunning riverside views and a fantastic host – Daf Wyn Rees (of Heno S4C) – to entertain you throughout the day. There will be interviews with local food & fishing legends alongside good-time beats from our resident DJ, Snaggle Tooth Pete, live swing music with No Mean Biscuit, a rock-out finish with Backtrax – and Dreams Dance will teach you moves from their new show!

A brand new Kids Zone features a pop-up children’s cookery school with Deli Delights, a family craft tent (Small World Theatre), interactive seaweed stall (Wild Pickings), an environmental activity hub (the Wildlife Centre’s ‘Living Seas’ project), face painters and more.

On the River Teifi we will have professional kayakers and canoeists (Adventure Beyond) who can take you out for a paddle, and the game is on for how many professional stand-up-paddle-boarders you can hit with our giant smoke ring canon!

Entrance fees will continue to be kept as low as possible for this not-for-profit event. Our Park & Ride will run as usual, and more surprises are still cooking as we bring together our community for a true celebration.

If you have any questions about this year or wish to exhibit, contact new festival organiser – Alex Crampton – on 01239 615554 | festival@menter-aberteifi.com

Keep an eye on our website, Facebook & Twitter for a full list of exhibitors and the latest updates to the festival programme.

Proudly sponsored by Fedwens, Cardigan Town Council, Welsh Government Food & Drink & the Seafood Festival Fund.

http://www.cardigan-food-festival.co.uk/

https://www.facebook.com/CardiganFoodFestival/

Twitter @CardiFoodFest