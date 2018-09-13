Car Parking in Pembrokeshire National Park have your say!

Car parking under the jurisdiction of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority may be changing but you have a chance to have your say !

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is proposing to update its Off-Street Parking Order which provides the legal basis for the management of its car parks.

As the Highway Authority, Pembrokeshire County Council will be carrying out the formal legal process required to implement the new ( car parking ) order on behalf of the National Park Authority. The current order was last amended in 2015.

A National Park Authority spokesman said about : “The revised Car Parking Order seeks to extend the period of the charging day across all charging sites by an additional two hours from 5pm to 7pm.

“The new ( car parking ) Order will not increase any of the ticket prices for cars, but seeks to introduce charges at four additional car parks, located at Brooklands Place, Amroth; Nolton Haven; The Station, Penally and West Angle Bay, Angle.

“It also proposes an increase in charges for coaches from £3 per day to £8 per day.”

Full details of the ( car parking ) proposals and a statement of the National Park Authority’s reasons for proposing to make the order, may be inspected at the following locations during normal opening hours at

County Hall, Haverfordwest;

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority Offices in Llanion Park, Pembroke Dock;

Pembrokeshire County Council Customer Service Centres located in Town Hall, Fishguard; Argyle Street, Pembroke Dock and Town Hall, Milford Haven;

Tourist Information Centres in St Davids (Oriel y Parc), Tenby and Saundersfoot Library;

St Dogmaels Post Office.

All representations relating to the proposed ( car parking ) order must be made in writing and should be sent to the address provided below, by 26 September 2018.

Darren Thomas

Head of Infrastructure

County Hall,

Haverfordwest,

Pembrokeshire,

SA61 1TP

