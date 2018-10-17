Canaston Wood bridleway bridge repaired

A 19th century bridge in Canaston Wood has been given a major overhaul by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority thanks to funding from Bluestone National Park Resort.

The bridge was built in the 1830s as part of the carriage route from Eagle Lodge to Slebech Hall. Today forms part of the main bridleway that runs through the wood from the A4075 to Blackpool Mill.

Park Authority Warden Manager (South), Tim Jones, who supervised the work, said: “As well as the repairs to the main structure, the project also included surface and drainage improvements on footpaths approaching the bridge.

“In addition to retaining the traditional character of the bridge, it now provides a convenient resting place for walkers in the middle of the wood, which is a real hidden gem in the National Park.”

Local stonemason, Paul Wakely undertook repairs to the arch, re-pointed the masonry facing and rebuilt both parapets. Other repairs were carried out by local contractor Paul Butland and National Park Authority Wardens.

Ged Davies, Sustainability Manager at Bluestone National Park Resort added: “We’re really pleased to support this restoration. Spikerow Bridge is more than 180 years old and now it’s been restored it adds interest to an already delightful walk through the woods from Blackpool Mill to Narberth or Robeston Wathen.”

Bluestone makes an annual contribution to public access improvements in Pembrokeshire as a condition of the original planning permission that was granted for the holiday resort. This funding is jointly administered by Pembrokeshire County Council and the National Park Authority.

