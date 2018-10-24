Calor all the benefits of gas, off-grid

Calor LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) is used as an alternative to mains gas in rural off grid areas across the UK – with thousands of homes enjoying the benefits of its efficiency, versatility, controllability, convenience and green credentials.

If you live in the countryside and have no access to mains gas, you can enjoy all the benefits of gas with Calor, providing you with a clean, controllable and reliable fuel source for central heating, hot water, cooking and gas fires.

Cleaner and greener

Conventional LPG from Calor already offers rural homeowners the lowest carbon emissions of all fossil fuels available to off-grid homeowners – emitting 20% less carbon than oil when burnt.

However, with Calor BioLPG, available exclusively from ourselves you can now go even greener. BioLPG an innovative new form of liquefied petroleum gas created from a mix of renewable and sustainably sourced raw materials. It allows you to fuel your home whilst reducing your carbon footprint from home heating by at least 38% compared to heating oil.

BioLPG is chemically identical to conventional LPG so it works with standard LPG systems, boilers and appliances, which are often more cost-effective to install than oil or renewable systems. Getting supplies of BioLPG is easy too as, just like a standard LPG delivery service, Calor will deliver BioLPG straight to your home when required.

Out of sight storage

We also have an on-site gas storage solution to suit any house type – including underground tanks which enable you to maximise garden space and not spoil the aesthetics of your garden.

Our tanks are also fitted with clever auto top up technology which tells us when you need a delivery of gas – so you don’t have to monitor or re- order your gas. From a security point of view, oil thefts from oil tanks are very common, whereas it is impossible to steal gas from a tank.

