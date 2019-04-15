Calling all Farming, Food, Leisure and Tourism Business Owners

The Regional Learning and Skills Partnership for South West and Mid Wales (RSLP) is undertaking a primary research study into the workforce and skills needs of businesses operating across the regions of Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire.

The RSLP is working in conjunction with Landsker Business Solutions to interact with 250 businesses in the farming, food, leisure and tourism industries within the specific counties. As a thank you, Landsker are offering £50 to three eligible businesses drawn at random from the first 250 respondents who complete the questionnaire before the end of April.

The analysis will form part of the ’employer intelligence’ element of the RSLP’s plan for South West and Mid Wales 2019. A robust return will not only inform the plan, but also provide a basis for developing relevant reports that are being prepared for the Swansea Bay City Deal and Growing Mid Wales Economic Region.

The work is looking to understand more about the gaps and shortages in specialist sector skillsets, rather than broad subject areas which may have already been described in other work such as the UKCES Employer Skills Survey.

Whilst there is much information in existence, the RLSP would like a solid foundation of employer evidence on which to make informed recommendations relating to the educational offer within the region. Given the strategic importance of the farming, food, leisure and tourism industries to the region it is essential that the RLSP gathers the voice of those aligned companies.

As a sector specific business owner, your input is highly important to make this information as accurate as possible.

There are two versions of the survey (English and Welsh) with links below;

English

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/MCMQ68Q

Welsh

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/MW933H3

Thank you for your participation, Good luck with the prize draw.

