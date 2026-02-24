Caerphilly CBC to Host COVID-19 Day of Reflection

Caerphilly County Borough Council will host a COVID-19 Day of Reflection at the Ynys Hywel Covid Memorial Woodland, providing an opportunity for residents to come together to remember those who lost their lives during the pandemic and to reflect on the compassion, resilience, and acts of kindness shown during this unprecedented time.

The event will take place on Sunday 8 March, from 10am to 12 noon, at Ynys Hywel Covid Memorial Woodland, Cwmfelinfach.

The morning will begin at 10am with an informal guided walk through the woodland, followed by a minute’s reflection at 11am. Tea and coffee will be available afterwards at Ynys Hywel Farm, offering attendees a chance to come together in quiet reflection. Thanks to Covid Bereaved Families Cymru group who have kindly offered to cover the cost of the refreshments.

Councillor Carol Andrews, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member Cabinet Member for Education, Communities and Transformation, said:

“The pandemic had a profound impact on communities across Caerphilly County Borough. This Day of Reflection gives us the opportunity to remember those we lost, to acknowledge the strength shown by our communities, and to honour the kindness and dedication of so many people during such a difficult time.”

Event details:

Date: Sunday 8 March

Sunday 8 March Time: 10am–12 noon

10am–12 noon Location: Ynys Hywel Covid Memorial Woodland

Ynys Hywel Covid Memorial Woodland Address: Ynys Hywel Farm, Ynys Hywel Lane, Cwmfelinfach, Newport, NP11 7NY

Ynys Hywel Farm, Ynys Hywel Lane, Cwmfelinfach, Newport, NP11 7NY what3words: Helping.mega.scrub

Visitors are advised to wear sturdy outdoor footwear, warm clothing, and waterproofs. The memorial woodland forms part of the wider Sirhowy Valley Country Park, where some paths may be uneven and steep.

Parking at the site is limited, and attendees are encouraged to share lifts where possible. Anyone able to park in Cwmfelinfach can walk up to the farm from the village.