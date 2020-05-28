Bright and Shine The Stove Shop – Kamado Joe Competition

To coincide with National BBQ week and celebrate the launch of becoming Wales newest Kamado Joe dealer Bright and Shine The Stove Shop based in Llanidloes, are running a Facebook competition to win one of Kamado Joe’s Junior Ceramic Grill, which retails at £459.

Kamado Joe isn’t just a line of products. It’s what happens when two guys who love to grill get serious about creating the world’s best ceramic cooker. Better quality. Smarter features. The kamado is a thick-walled cooker that imparts rich, smoky flavour to meats, fish and vegetables. Air flows through the grill’s ceramic body and out its vented dome, chunk charcoal comes to life as smoke and heat. Kamado Joe is proud to have created unparalleled craftsmanship, innovative accessories and a range of flexible cooking surfaces.

Rachael from Bright and Shine The Stove Shop said ‘The current Coronavirus situation means missing out on making summer memories with family and friends. We wanted to give the chance of winning this fantastic prize and sharing some positivity by asking competition entrants to name who they will have over when circumstances allow’

Bright and Shine The Stove Shop are still open for business online not only stocking the full range of Kamado Joe’s, they are the Mid Wales dealer for Everhot and woodburning and Multi fuel stoves including Rais, Chilli Penguin, Clock, Chesneys and Dik Guerts. They are re-locating to a new, larger showroom in order to showcase all the products they can offer which will be open later this year.

For more information you can visit their website; www.brightandshinestoves.co.uk

Call 07912537196 or email hello@brightandshinestoves.co.uk

To enter the competition head over to https://www.facebook.com/brightandshinestoves

Competition closes 15th June 2020 at 5pm winner will be announced within 48 hours.

No cash alternative.

Prize is to be collected or delivery can be arranged at cost to winner.

Competition open to Mainland UK residents only.