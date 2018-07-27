Brewer Dolphin sponsors of The Royal Welsh Show

Brewin Dolphin were delighted to again be sponsoring one of Europe’s largest agricultural events in the calendar, The Royal Welsh Show, for the second year running.

Such wonderful events as The Royal Welsh Show have worked alongside sponsors for many years and are vital for the show to provide the four day spectacle that it is.

Building upon the success of last year Brewin Dolphin will be facilitating a number of events at the Lolfa 1904 lounge showing their support for local talent and the Welsh economy whilst helping to further promote the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society show ground as a venue of choice in Mid Wales.

The Royal Welsh confirms: “We would like to thank Brewin Dolphin for their continued support and sponsorship of the Royal Welsh Show, the pinnacle event in the British Agricultural calendar.”

Adrian Watson, Divisional Director Brewin Wales, states: “We are delighted to have the opportunity of sponsoring the show again this year. We are committed to support private individuals, charities, and the wider financial community in Wales and by doing so help the Welsh economy grow.

“The agricultural sector, in Wales, provides a huge source of income for the principality and as wealth management specialists we recognise this significant contribution. Our local Brewin Dolphin team are looking forward to another fantastic event.”

Brewin Dolphin is one of the UK’s leading providers of personalised financial planning and discretionary wealth management services. Their clients across the UK, rely on them to help plan for their financial futures, and to invest over £40 billion on their behalf, protecting and growing their wealth.

The wealth management company offers a range of services from our Welsh office and beyond for Private Clients, Charities, and Trusts. In the local area we currently assist business owners, the farming community and land owners.

Brewin invite you to join them at a breakfast seminar on Tuesday at 7:30am, where they will explore how business owners can identify and plan for successful growth. You can also find out more about how they can help you by visiting them at stand E338 at the show.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin is a UK FTSE 250 leading provider of discretionary wealth management. With £39.2* billion in funds under management, it offers award-winning personalised wealth management services that meet the varied needs of over 80,000 account holders, including individuals, charities and pension funds.

We give clients security and wellbeing by helping them to protect and grow their wealth, in order to enrich their lives by achieving their goals and aspirations. Our services range from bespoke, discretionary investment management to retirement planning and tax-efficient investing. Our focus on discretionary investment management has led to significant growth in client funds and we now manage £32.9* billion on a discretionary basis.

In line with the premium we place on personal relationships, we’ve built a network of 29 offices across the UK, Channel Islands and Ireland, staffed by qualified investment managers and financial planners. We are committed to the most exacting standards of client service, with long-term thinking and absolute focus on our clients’ needs at the core.

*as of 30 June 2017

The image by Matthew Horwood shows divisional director of Brewer Dolphin Adrian Watson .