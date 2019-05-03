Brecon Food Festival Reaches Capacity with 5 Months to Spare

With over five months to spare exhibitor spaces are already fully booked for this year’s Brecon Beacons Food Festival. Taste buds are tingling with the prospect of over 70 local and Welsh food and drink producers on board. The annual event will be held in the Brecon Indoor Market on Saturday 5th October for the 21st consecutive year.

Event Organiser, Andrew Powell said “It’s amazing to be in this position with over 5 months until the event. This gives us the opportunity to fully focus on promoting the event and ensuring it is the best day it can be for the thousands of visitors expected on the day.

“We have our best range of exhibitors ever which promises to give the public a day to enjoy; tasting and learning about the best food and drink producers on our doorstep. We love to promote these local businesses striving to present the best meats, preserves, bread, cakes, spirits, wines, beers and the list goes on! It’s fantastic to have such a broad range of produce on offer to showcase the very best Welsh produce.

“For visitors fancying a ‘tipple’ we have Eccentric Gin, Orgasmic Cider, Mad Dog Brewery and more. ‘Sweet tooths’ can get their fix from Duggan’s Pattiserie, Chocshop Company, Llanfaes Dairy and Isobel’s. I could go on all day mentioning every exhibitor, but a wide selection can be found listed on our website for those who are interested.

“We also have a fantastic number of local businesses supporting the event this year including title sponsor Castell Howell. Without the support of these organisations the Food Festival simply wouldn’t be possible. The more businesses that get involved the bigger and better the festival can be. We welcome anyone who would like to get involved to get in touch for more information. Our website details the opportunities available and the benefits to anyone who wants to get involved.”

If you would like any further information about Brecon Beacons Food Festival, the exhibitors booked so far or how to become an exhibitor please visit www.breconbeaconsfoodfestival.co.uk.