BRC Global Standard for Food Safety : Free Webinar

BRC Global Standard for Food Safety is an industry standard that is recognised across the whole of the food chain. SAI Global invite you to a free webinar.

Live webinar: BRC Global Food Safety Standard Issue 8

Date: Tuesday 25th September, 2018

Time: 14:00-15:00 hrs BST

Cost: Free

The BRC Global Standard for Food Safety provides a framework to manage product safety, integrity, legality and quality, and the operational controls for these criteria in the food and food ingredient manufacturing, processing and packing industry.

Benefits of BRC Certification:

Global recognition: Demonstrates that your business is operating to a globally recognised food safety management system

Customer confidence: Proves your business produces safe food and provides high quality products that meet your customers’ needs.

Achievable & cost effective: Global recognition reduces the need for duplicate audits

Join SAI Global’s free 45 mins webinar on September 25th at 2pm where you will:

– Gain an overview of the BRC Food standard

– Learn about the main components required to meet the standard

– Understand the updates and changes from Issue 7 to Issue 8

Come prepared to have your questions answered live! Can’t attend? Register and we’ll send you a link to the recording together with supporting information.

Who should attend?

These seminars are suitable for technical managers, those who work on supplier quality assurance schemes and auditors within the food industry.

