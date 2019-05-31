Bodrhyddan Hall Plant Fayre 2019

Bodrhyddan Hall is delighted to be hosting the Plant Fayre once again on Sunday 9th June. Now, in its eighteenth year, the event has become an annual fixture for gardening enthusiasts and rare plant collectors.

This year’s edition will be bigger than ever, with over 50 stalls, a variety of catering and drink options and a wide variety of activities for the whole family. There will be more than ever for children to enjoy, including archery and the ‘Wheelie Playbus’, a converted double-decker soft play arena as well as pottery lessons and face painting.

While the fayre still predominately caters to green thumbs, we look forward to welcoming traders from the immediate community of Dyserth and Rhuddlan who have traditionally supported the event as visitors. Frankie’s will be our chief caterers, providing refreshments throughout the day, including sandwiches, cakes and a selection of hot and cold drinks. Meanwhile the Dovecote Brewery will also be onsite, serving a selection of their bespoke craft ales. We also look forward to welcoming Blooming Gorgeous Floristry, The Little Cheesemonger from the High Street in Rhuddlan as well as the excellent Chainsaw Artist, Ian Murray who’s War Horse sculpture was received so well at our Army Re-Enactment event in April.

With a good, sunny day, we expect over 2,000 visitors who will also have access to the beautiful grounds and gardens of Bodrhyddan Hall to explore. We are also taking the opportunity to have our own stand at the event for the first time this year, to showcase the wedding and corporate options available at Bodrhyddan Hall.

At just £2.50 per visitor, with under 16’s free, we hope to see a fantastic turnout for this event that is now marked indelibly into the local community’s calendars. Dogs are welcome on leads and we look forward to meeting everyone who attends.

Website: www.bodrhyddan.co.uk

Email: info@bodrhyddan.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)1745 590155

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bodrhyddan

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bodrhyddan

Twitter: www.twitter.com/bodrhyddan