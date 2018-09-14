Welsh Country

Your Countryside Magazine for Wales

You are here: Home / News From Around Wales / Blooming Tasty at Cowbridge Farmers Market

Blooming Tasty at Cowbridge Farmers Market

blooming tasty cowbridge blue cheeseBlooming Tasty and their vegan produce add to the diverse range oif food and drink at the Cowbridge Farmers Market on Saturday 15th September in Aurthur John’s Carpark Cowbridge Farmers’. Organiser told Welsh Country more about this weeks market

 

“Farmers’ Market returns to Cowbridge on Saturday,and we have a great range of local produce for you once again. Delighted to welcome Kim from Blooming Tasty back to the market after a short break, with her amazing range of delicious vegan products. Tyn-y-caia’s eggs will still be available on the markets, but you will find them on Elwyn’s veg stall, as Chloe is unable to attend the markets at the moment due to family commitments. All the usual stalls will be there, Fish, Olives, Meat, Cakes, Preserves, Cheese, Gin, Poultry etc etc!
See you Saturday”
Myfanwy

Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday  15th September 2018

 

Madgetts Poultry & Game

  • blooming tasty poultry cowbridge Whole Chickens
  • Chicken portions
  • Fresh Duck
  • Duck Portions
  • Wild Boar
  • Wild Boar bacon & sausages
  • Pigeon & Pigeon Breasts
  • To reserve please ring Derek on 07487 240348

 

Pwllywrach Farm

  • Angus Beef
  • Beef Dripping  

Billy’s Bread

  • Classic  (tins and boules):
  • Spelt Oat porridge and honey
  • Cheddar cheese and caramelised onion
  • Malted Grain
  • Country
  • Golden Raisin & Cinnamon
  • Baguettes
  • To reserve your bread
    Tel: 07854 520501
    Email: info@billysbread.co.uk

The Pot & Pantry

  • Meat Pies
  • Vegetarian Pies 
  • Sausage Rolls
  • Pasties
  • Scotch Eggs
  • Savoury Pastries

Field Bar

  •  Award winning fruit and flower Gin Liqueur and Wine such as
  •  Rhubarb Gin
  • Parmarama – a sweet violet infused Gin.

blooming tasty cowbridge dwrythoDrwytho

  • Herb Plants
  • Loose Olives
  • Tapenade
  • Harissa
  • Herb infused oils and vinegars
  • Salad Dressings

Elwyn’s Produce & Tynycaia Eggs

  • Organically grown vegtables 
  • Free range Eggs

Teifi Cheese

  • Artisan Cheeses including goats cheese
  • Botanical Gin
  • Sloe Gin

Mals Fresh Fish

  • Fresh Fish
  • Laver Bread
  • Crab

Cowbridge Country Markets

  • Preserves – Jam, marmalade and Chutney
  • Honey
  • Lemon Curd
  • Freshly baked Welsh Cakes
  • Home baked cakes 
  • Gluten Free baking

Blooming Tasty – (All Vegan)

  • Pizzas
  • Mushroom & herb rolls
  • Spicy courgette & sweet potato fritters
  •  Welsh Cakes
  • Chocolate fudge brownies 
  • Energy Balls
  • Carrot Cake

 

Bryn Farm

  • Welsh Lamb

Enjoy a Blooming Tasty Farmers Market

Market Times
Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm
Market Dates
1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge
4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth

To find out more about Cowbnridge Farmers Market within the Welsh Country website visit

welshcountry.co.uk/vale-glamorgan-farmers-market

Cowbridge Farmers Market is part of The Vale Farmers Market visit their website  www.valefarmersmarket.com