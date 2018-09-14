Blooming Tasty at Cowbridge Farmers Market

Blooming Tasty and their vegan produce add to the diverse range oif food and drink at the Cowbridge Farmers Market on Saturday 15th September in Aurthur John’s Carpark Cowbridge Farmers’. Organiser told Welsh Country more about this weeks market
“Farmers’ Market returns to Cowbridge on Saturday,and we have a great range of local produce for you once again. Delighted to welcome Kim from Blooming Tasty back to the market after a short break, with her amazing range of delicious vegan products. Tyn-y-caia’s eggs will still be available on the markets, but you will find them on Elwyn’s veg stall, as Chloe is unable to attend the markets at the moment due to family commitments. All the usual stalls will be there, Fish, Olives, Meat, Cakes, Preserves, Cheese, Gin, Poultry etc etc!
See you Saturday”
Myfanwy
Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 15th September 2018
Madgetts Poultry & Game
- Whole Chickens
- Chicken portions
- Fresh Duck
- Duck Portions
- Wild Boar
- Wild Boar bacon & sausages
- Pigeon & Pigeon Breasts
- To reserve please ring Derek on 07487 240348
Pwllywrach Farm
- Angus Beef
- Beef Dripping
Billy’s Bread
- Classic (tins and boules):
- Spelt Oat porridge and honey
- Cheddar cheese and caramelised onion
- Malted Grain
- Country
- Golden Raisin & Cinnamon
- Baguettes
- To reserve your bread
Tel: 07854 520501
Email: info@billysbread.co.uk
The Pot & Pantry
- Meat Pies
- Vegetarian Pies
- Sausage Rolls
- Pasties
- Scotch Eggs
- Savoury Pastries
Field Bar
- Award winning fruit and flower Gin Liqueur and Wine such as
- Rhubarb Gin
- Parmarama – a sweet violet infused Gin.
- Herb Plants
- Loose Olives
- Tapenade
- Harissa
- Herb infused oils and vinegars
- Salad Dressings
Elwyn’s Produce & Tynycaia Eggs
- Organically grown vegtables
- Free range Eggs
Teifi Cheese
- Artisan Cheeses including goats cheese
- Botanical Gin
- Sloe Gin
Mals Fresh Fish
- Fresh Fish
- Laver Bread
- Crab
Cowbridge Country Markets
- Preserves – Jam, marmalade and Chutney
- Honey
- Lemon Curd
- Freshly baked Welsh Cakes
- Home baked cakes
- Gluten Free baking
Blooming Tasty – (All Vegan)
- Pizzas
- Mushroom & herb rolls
- Spicy courgette & sweet potato fritters
- Welsh Cakes
- Chocolate fudge brownies
- Energy Balls
- Carrot Cake
Bryn Farm
- Welsh Lamb
Enjoy a Blooming Tasty Farmers Market
Market Times
Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm
Market Dates
1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge
4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth
To find out more about Cowbnridge Farmers Market within the Welsh Country website visit
welshcountry.co.uk/vale-glamorgan-farmers-market
Cowbridge Farmers Market is part of The Vale Farmers Market visit their website www.valefarmersmarket.com