Blooming Tasty at Cowbridge Farmers Market

Blooming Tasty and their vegan produce add to the diverse range oif food and drink at the Cowbridge Farmers Market on Saturday 15th September in Aurthur John’s Carpark Cowbridge Farmers’. Organiser told Welsh Country more about this weeks market

“Farmers’ Market returns to Cowbridge on Saturday,and we have a great range of local produce for you once again. Delighted to welcome Kim from Blooming Tasty back to the market after a short break, with her amazing range of delicious vegan products. Tyn-y-caia’s eggs will still be available on the markets, but you will find them on Elwyn’s veg stall, as Chloe is unable to attend the markets at the moment due to family commitments. All the usual stalls will be there, Fish, Olives, Meat, Cakes, Preserves, Cheese, Gin, Poultry etc etc!

See you Saturday”

Myfanwy

Producers attending Cowbridge Farmers’ Market Saturday 15th September 2018

Madgetts Poultry & Game

Whole Chickens

Chicken portions

Fresh Duck

Duck Portions

Wild Boar

Wild Boar bacon & sausages

Pigeon & Pigeon Breasts

To reserve please ring Derek on 07487 240348

Pwllywrach Farm

Angus Beef

Beef Dripping

Billy’s Bread

Classic (tins and boules):

Spelt Oat porridge and honey

Cheddar cheese and caramelised onion

Malted Grain

Country

Golden Raisin & Cinnamon

Baguettes

To reserve your bread

Tel: 07854 520501

Email: info@billysbread.co.uk

The Pot & Pantry

Meat Pies

Vegetarian Pies

Sausage Rolls

Pasties

Scotch Eggs

Savoury Pastries

Field Bar

Award winning fruit and flower Gin Liqueur and Wine such as

Rhubarb Gin

Parmarama – a sweet violet infused Gin.

Drwytho

Herb Plants

Loose Olives

Tapenade

Harissa

Herb infused oils and vinegars

Salad Dressings

Elwyn’s Produce & Tynycaia Eggs

Organically grown vegtables

Free range Eggs

Teifi Cheese

Artisan Cheeses including goats cheese

Botanical Gin

Sloe Gin

Mals Fresh Fish

Fresh Fish

Laver Bread

Crab

Cowbridge Country Markets

Preserves – Jam, marmalade and Chutney

Honey

Lemon Curd

Freshly baked Welsh Cakes

Home baked cakes

Gluten Free baking

Blooming Tasty – (All Vegan)

Pizzas

Mushroom & herb rolls

Spicy courgette & sweet potato fritters

Welsh Cakes

Chocolate fudge brownies

Energy Balls

Carrot Cake

Bryn Farm

Welsh Lamb

Market Times

Market is open from 9.00am until 1.00 pm

Market Dates

1st & 3rd Saturday of every month Arthur John’s Carpark, Cowbridge

4th Saturday of every month Westbourne School, Penarth

To find out more about Cowbnridge Farmers Market within the Welsh Country website visit

welshcountry.co.uk/vale-glamorgan-farmers-market

Cowbridge Farmers Market is part of The Vale Farmers Market visit their website www.valefarmersmarket.com