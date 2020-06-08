BlasCymru / TasteWales 2021

BlasCymru / TasteWales is a biennial event organised by the Food Division to bring together Welsh producers and manufacturers with Buyers from both the UK and overseas, in addition to the brokerage element there is also a conference and trade exhibition promoting the Food and Drink industry in Wales.
Taste Wales – Event report
The inaugural event was held in March 2017 and resulted in an additional £16m orders for Welsh food and drink being secured. The outputs from the 2019 event will be collated over the next 24 months, early indications show that the level of interest is significant.
20 companies have reported potential sales which is summarised below.
Value of Potential UK Business (Annual) £3.96m
Value of Potential Export Business (Annual) £1.7m
Total Value of Deals Potential £5.7m
Average £285k/company
Summary 2019
Number of meetings [booked and made at the event] 1600
Number of producers 103
New product launches 159
Number of buyers 196
Number of UK buyers 116
Number of UK buyers in food service 60
Number of international buyers 79
Number of countries 19
Countries represented at the 2019 event:
- Canada, USA
- Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Japan, Australia
- Qatar, UAE, Turkey
- Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland
- The Netherlands, France, Germany, Italy
Product Showcase
For the 2019 event, the Showcase was designed to provide an engaging display with sampling across a range of categories. A key part of the strategy to maintain the showcase area as a quiet area which could be browsed by the buyers, this worked very well.
The BlasCymru / TasteWales event will create an invaluable legacy for the food and drink sector.