BlasCymru / TasteWales 2021

BlasCymru / TasteWales is a biennial event organised by the Food Division to bring together Welsh producers and manufacturers with Buyers from both the UK and overseas, in addition to the brokerage element there is also a conference and trade exhibition promoting the Food and Drink industry in Wales.

Taste Wales – Event report

The inaugural event was held in March 2017 and resulted in an additional £16m orders for Welsh food and drink being secured. The outputs from the 2019 event will be collated over the next 24 months, early indications show that the level of interest is significant.

20 companies have reported potential sales which is summarised below.

Value of Potential UK Business (Annual) £3.96m

Value of Potential Export Business (Annual) £1.7m

Total Value of Deals Potential £5.7m

Average £285k/company

Summary 2019

Number of meetings [booked and made at the event] 1600

Number of producers 103

New product launches 159

Number of buyers 196

Number of UK buyers 116

Number of UK buyers in food service 60

Number of international buyers 79

Number of countries 19

Countries represented at the 2019 event:

Canada, USA

Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Japan, Australia

Qatar, UAE, Turkey

Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland

The Netherlands, France, Germany, Italy

Product Showcase

For the 2019 event, the Showcase was designed to provide an engaging display with sampling across a range of categories. A key part of the strategy to maintain the showcase area as a quiet area which could be browsed by the buyers, this worked very well.

The BlasCymru / TasteWales event will create an invaluable legacy for the food and drink sector.