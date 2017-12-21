Cynghordy Llandovery

Whether you are looking to buy property or sell property then BJP has professional, experienced staff with the necessary local knowledge to guide you through at every stage. Expert guidance to buying property or selling property can also be found on their website.
- Set in a Fabulous Location on the fringe of rural village adjoining open farmland with wonderful Views
- A Wonderful Contemporary Style School Conversion of Dynamic Proportions
- Open Plan Fitted Kitchen/Dining & Living Room with Full Length Picture Window & Patio Doors to Balcony; Study/Office
- 4 Bedrooms & 3 Bathrooms
- Upvc Double Glazing. LPG fired central heating’
- Superb Workshop/Studio. Cloakroom with W.C.s Garden store shed; Fuel store and Incinerator. Car Port with log store ares. Sweeping drive leading to front grounds
- Extensive Lawns with Many Mature Trees & Shrubs.
- EPC Rating ‘ ‘
Offers in the region of:
£395,000
