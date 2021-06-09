Big, Bold and Colourful – Three Exhibitions at King Street Gallery Not to be Missed

These inspiring exhibitions at the gallery are continuing this June. Visit soon to see an amazing collection of works by very talented artists.

Members Summer Exhibition

June and July 2021

One of our newest members, Jeanne Marshall is exhibiting her work for the first time in our Members Summer Exhibition.

“My semi-abstract mixed media work is inspired by the natural landscape and coastline around Wales. I do not aim to paint what I see, but to paint the emotion and memory of what I felt when in the landscape. Colour is a very important part of my work, but I also use texture and line, building up layers to bring a painting alive on the canvas or panel. I do have a point of reference when I start a painting, but don’t use sketchbooks or photographs. It is all about memory and what the subject matter means to me. The canvas is a mirror reflecting back my personal experiences of a moment in time.”

Redvers John – Eclectic

3 June – 1 July 2021

The Chate Room is hosting an exuberant exhibition of Pop, Punk, Political works by this prolific painter who was born in Wales. A must see show.

In The Spotlight – Billy Adams – Process

June 2021

We welcome on of our members, Billy Adams to the spotlight room during June. He is a potter whose work deals with exploring and experimenting with aspects of landscape. He works within the vessel format, combining textures and colours to give the viewer an intimate insight into his private view of ceramics. This world is a combination of structures and forms interacting with man made elements, provoking the onlooker to question the value of a vessel as a piece of sculpture.

Billy prefers to stay within the realms of the vessel. Rims, handles, lips and balance are commonplace within traditional ceramics, yet he uses them in an unique integrated structure which elevates them beyond their own identifiable function and so gives then another meaning. Their conclusive forms are recognized as jugs, bowls and vessels; however, these represent profound arguments concerning issues of an individual’s perception and memory of an ever-changing landscape.

“The rock-like surfaces of my ceramic forms are alive with the vivid colours and nature and textured to appear weathered and eroded. My main inspiration is the countryside and the standing stones of my native Ireland and West Wales. I would like to think that my work forms a material link to /with our elusive mystical ancestry.”

Visit all these shows during June at 33 King Street Gallery, Carmarthen. Open Tues–Sat 10.30-4pm.

Visit all these shows during June at 33 King Street Gallery, Carmarthen. Open Tues–Sat 10.30-4pm.